EvokAI Creative Labs Inc.: EvokAI Creative Labs to Transfer Listing to NEX

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / EvokAI Creative Labs Inc. (TSXV:OKAI) ("EvokAI" or the "Company"), a MedTech AI-powered company dedicated to the development of transformational and innovative technologies for the healthcare sector, announces that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") that its listing will be transferred to the NEX Board ("NEX") of the Exchange effective as of the opening of trading on or about October 2, 2026. The transfer to NEX is being made as a result of the Company not meeting the criteria of Exchange Policy 2.5 - Tier 2 continued listing requirements ("CLR") of having adequate working capital required to maintain operations and cover general and administrative expenses for a period of at least six months, and, does not have positive cash flow, operating revenues, or sufficient expenditures on the development of its business for its most recently completed financial year. NEX is a separate trading board of the Exchange which provides a trading forum for issuers that do not meet the Exchange's CLR.

The Company's trading symbol will change from OKAI to OKAI.H on the effective date as a result of the transfer. The .H symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from other symbols on the main stock list of the Exchange. There is no change to the Company's name, no change to its CUSIP number and no consolidation of its capital. Upon completion of the transfer to NEX, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended in connection with the cease trade order issued against the Company by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 6, 2025, as a result of the Company's delay in filing its audited annual consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, and certifications for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Required Filings").

The Company will continue to focus on recapitalizing the Company in order to complete the Required Filings (as well as additional filings that have subsequently become due), and to qualify to return its listing to Tier 2 of the Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of EvokAI Creative Labs Inc.

Scott Ackerman

CFO & Director

For more information, please contact:

EvokAI Creative Labs Inc.

Scott Ackerman

Chief Financial Officer

Email: sackerman@emprisecapital.com

Phone: +778-331-8505

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning EvokAI's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, EvokAI's plans for its business operations. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. EvokAI cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to EvokAI's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and EvokAI does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: EvokAI Creative Labs Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/evokai-creative-labs-to-transfer-listing-to-nex-1228792