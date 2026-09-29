FarmBot Technology and Pixxel Space Sign Three-Year Strategic Partnership Boosting Value of Hyperspectral Satellite Data for Farmers

SAUSALITO, CA AND EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / FarmBot Technology, an AI-powered agricultural platform, today announced a three-year strategic partnership with Pixxel Space, the space technology company operating the world's highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral satellite constellation. This is FarmBot's first technology partnership, which came about via NASA CSDA, bringing satellite-derived crop, soil and water insight directly into the tools farmers already use to run their operations.

In essence, the partnership allows FarmBot to convert complex satellite data, including bottom-of-atmosphere/surface-reflectance-corrected hyperspectral imagery, into insights farmers and their partners can use to enhance the productivity of their farms. Early access to the service is available at farmbottech.com.

The partnership responds to a well-documented gap in agricultural technology. Precision agriculture tools reached the most-resourced farms first, and the rest have been waiting for tools built for them. According to USDA data, those tools today reach 68% of large U.S. farms but only 13% of small farms. FarmBot was built to close that gap, and its partnership with Pixxel extends that mission to satellite hyperspectral imagery, the newest and least-accessible layer of farm data yet.

Under the agreement, FarmBot will integrate data from Pixxel's Firefly constellation into its product development pipeline. FarmBot uses AI to build fresh layers of value and insight on top of the visual data. With this, it builds novel applications that convert spectral bands into field-level answers to critical issues such as crop stress, nutrient status, soil condition and water use.

Early use cases for compliance and regenerative programs

That next layer is a key focus for the Pixxel-FarmBot partnership. FarmBot is developing products that solve for compliance: the verified, field-level, auditable evidence increasingly demanded by lenders, insurers, buyers, and federal, state and conservation programs.

Alongside compliance, FarmBot generates insights that support regenerative practices that, in turn, promote the health of the planet. They also support quantified practice change and soil and water outcomes that stand up to third-party scrutiny. Both depend on measurements a farm cannot produce on its own, and both are made possible by hyperspectral data interpreted at scale to deliver actionable insights.

Voice access prioritized

Growers access the data and insights by voice. FarmBot's voice AI lets a farmer ask a plain-language question - for example, which fields are showing stress, where nitrogen is short or what a program filing still needs - from the tractor cab, the shop or the field, and hear an answer grounded in their own operational data.

Removing the keyboard, the banks of unfiltered data and the training curve allows farmers smoother access to the advanced technology that could enhance their farms' productivity and profitability. Voice is not a new behavior for this audience: 157.1 million people are projected to use voice assistants in the U.S. alone by the end of 2026. FarmBot is applying that already-familiar interface to the most complex data farmers have ever had access to.

The partnership also establishes a joint roadmap over the three-year term covering data delivery, model validation with working farms across the world with crops and livestock, and product development for compliance and other reporting requirements.

Actionable insights

Bridging that application gap drives this strategic alliance. Up to this point, hyperspectral imaging has primarily served academic research and large institutions instead of agricultural producers who need actionable operational data. FarmBot and Pixxel joined forces specifically to bypass that traditional delay, placing advanced insights straight into growers' hands.

"Farmers have never had a lack of data. What they lack is a user-friendly means of converting that data into actionable insights. Advanced technology tends to arrive as another complex dashboard, another expensive subscription, another thing to learn in a traditionally time-poor industry. Our AI does the interpretation and our voice interface removes the last barrier: you ask, in your own words, and you get an answer that is specific to the land you manage. Hyperspectral is the clearest example yet of capability that has been out of reach for the people who need it most, and Pixxel lets us put satellite-grade chemistry in a grower's or rancher's hands in time to change a decision," said Detria Williamson, founder of FarmBot Technology.

Pixxel's Firefly satellites image at 5-meter ground sample distance across spectral bands - a level of spectral fidelity that reveals conditions legacy multispectral imagery cannot separate, from nutrient deficiency and early disease pressure to soil composition and crop water use. NASA's introduction of the two companies reflects a shared interest in moving validated Earth observation data out of research settings and into operational hands.

"The hardest part of hyperspectral isn't capturing the data - it's getting it into a farmer's hands in time to matter. FarmBot understands that last mile of agriculture - the workflows, the trust, the timing - and their AI and voice layer is what gets our data there. That is exactly where hyperspectral creates value for producers and for the public programs that support them. This partnership is a model for how commercial space capability, seeded by government collaboration, can multiply the value of that data for farmers, for the custodians of nature and the health of the planet," said Allyson Jenkins, head of government at Pixxel.

Integrated Pixxel-powered products will begin rolling out to FarmBot customers in Q4 2026, starting with grapes, coffee, cattle and dairy in the U.S., EU and Africa. Growers, herders and partners can request early access at farmbottech.com.

Partnership at a glance

3 years - Strategic partnership term, with a joint data, validation and product roadmap

- Strategic partnership term, with a joint data, validation and product roadmap 135+ bands - Hyperspectral detail at 5-meter ground sample distance across a 40 km swath

- Hyperspectral detail at 5-meter ground sample distance across a 40 km swath Beyond precision ag - Novel AI products for compliance evidence and climate outcomes, reached by voice

About FarmBot Technology

FarmBot's mission is to drive emerging technology access through user-friendly, high-value applications. FarmBot builds a single source of truth for farmers, aggregating data across the platforms, machines and service providers a farm already relies on - and acts as a multiplier on that data through product development.

Its AI turns the combined record - agronomy, machinery, imagery and hyperspectral satellite data - into novel applications that go beyond surface-level precision agriculture, including products that solve for compliance reporting and climate outcomes. Its voice AI lets growers reach all of it in plain language, hands-free, from wherever the work is happening, lowering the barrier to adoption while raising the value of every data source a farm already pays for.

Learn more at farmbottech.com.

About Pixxel

Pixxel is a space technology company building a health monitor for the planet. Its Firefly constellation delivers commercial hyperspectral imagery at 5-meter resolution across 135 spectral bands with a 40 km swath, serving agriculture, energy, mining, environmental monitoring and government customers worldwide.

Learn more at pixxel.space.

Media Contacts

FarmBot Technology

media@farmbottech.com

Pixxel

press@pixxel.space

SOURCE: FarmBot Tech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/farmbot-technology-and-pixxel-space-sign-three-year-strategic-partnership-boosting-valu-1226408