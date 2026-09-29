Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - METALSOURCE MINING INC. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") has engaged the services of Galt Consulting Group, DBA NaturalResourceStocks.net ("NRS"), pursuant to an agreement dated and starting on October 1, 2026 (the "Agreement") and, for the six-month term of the Agreement ending March 31, 2027, NRS will provide company interviews, website banner advertising, and access to its investor email database to increase awareness of the Company.

Under the terms of the Agreement, NRS will receive a one-time payment of USD $28,000, payable in advance on October 1, 2026. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and NRS will not receive shares or options as compensation. NRS and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. NRS's address is 2591 Gleneagles Drive, Tucker, GA, 30084, USA (phone: (770) 807-2348, email: andy@naturalresourcestocks.net).

NaturalResourceStocks.net is operated by Galt Consulting Group and provides company interviews, editorial content and promotional services focused on the natural resource sector, based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.

For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joseph Cullen, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316687