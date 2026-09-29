University Bancorp, Inc. Issues $25 Million of Subordinated Notes

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:UNIB) (the "Company") today announced the closing of a $25 million private placement of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes (the "Notes") due 2036. The Company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes including, without limitation, to increase the common equity of its wholly owned banking subsidiaries and to redeem other outstanding senior or subordinated notes.

The Notes have a maturity date of October 30, 2036, and carry a fixed rate of interest of 8.125% for the first five years. Thereafter, the notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 355 basis points. The Notes may be redeemed at the option of the Company, without penalty, in whole or in part, beginning on October 30, 2031, and on any interest payment date thereafter, or earlier upon certain specified events.

The Company has also entered into a $25 million 5-year forward interest rate swap agreement at 4.70% which effectively fixes the interest rate for the second five years of the term at 8.25%.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as sole placement agent for the offering and was represented by Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. Varnum LLP served as legal counsel to the Company.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

Shareholders and investors are encouraged to refer to the financial information including the investor presentations, audited financial statements, strategic plan and prior press releases, available on our investor relations web page at: http://www.university-bank.com/bancorp/.

About UNIB

Ann Arbor-based University Bancorp is a Federal Reserve regulated financial holding company that owns:

100% of University Bank, a bank based in Ann Arbor, Michigan;

100% of Bank of Whittier, N.A., a faith-based bank based in Whittier, California;

100% of Crescent Assurance, PCC, a captive insurance company licensed in Washington DC; and

100% of Hyrex Servicing, a master mortgage servicing firm, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

UIF, a faith-based banking firm based in Southfield, MI;

University Bank together with its Michigan-based subsidiaries holds and manages a total of over $36 billion in financial assets for over 185,000 customers, and its 544 employees make it the 5th largest bank based in Michigan. University Bank is an FDIC-insured, locally owned and managed community bank, and meets the financial needs of its community through its quality, creative and innovative services, as noted by its Google 4.9 Star rating. Founded in 1890, University Bank is the 15th oldest bank headquartered in Michigan. University Bank is proud to have been selected as the "Community Bankers of the Year" by American Banker magazine and as the recipient of the American Bankers Association's Community Bank Award. University Bank is a Member FDIC. The members of University Bank's corporate family, ranked by their size of revenues are:

University Lending Group, a retail residential mortgage originator based in Clinton Township, MI;

Midwest Loan Services, a residential mortgage subservicer based in Houghton, MI;

Community Banking, based in Ann Arbor, MI, which provides traditional community banking services and wealth management;

Ann Arbor Insurance Centre, an independent insurance agency based in Ann Arbor, MI.

Mortgage Warehouse Lending, a mortgage warehouse lender based in Southfield, MI.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, including the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering of the Notes and related matters. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in assets, future profitability, efficiencies and economies of scale from mergers, the sustainability of past results, future products, valuations, economic, market or industry conditions, credit risks, vendor and technology related risks, and other expectations and/or goals. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services, or the operations of companies that we invest in. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact: Stephen Lange Ranzini, President and CEO

Phone: 734-741-5858, Ext. 9226

Email: ranzini@university-bank.com

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SOURCE: University Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/university-bancorp-inc.-issues-25-million-of-subordinated-notes-1228822