Iglesia Ni Cristo Extends Humanitarian Assistance to Nepal Following Devastating Floods

KATHMANDU, NP / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ), under the leadership of Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, has extended humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the devastating floods that caused widespread loss of life and extensive destruction across affected communities.

Through the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, the humanitarian arm of the Iglesia Ni Cristo, a dedicated Church delegation traveled to Nepal to personally convey the Church's solidarity with the Nepalese people and extend financial assistance for ongoing disaster response and recovery efforts.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo and the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation provided US$200,000, equivalent to approximately NPR 30.556 million, which was formally turned over in Kathmandu to Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle for the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

The assistance comes as Nepal continues to confront the devastating consequences of severe flooding, including loss of lives, missing persons, displacement, and extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, roads, bridges, agricultural lands, schools, hospitals, and hydropower facilities.

The scale of the destruction has been described as unprecedented. Accounts shared in connection with the disaster response characterized the flood as resembling a tsunami, with floodwaters moving with extraordinary speed through areas where communities depended on rivers and surrounding lands for their homes and livelihoods.

Beyond the immediate human toll, the disaster has inflicted severe economic and physical damage. Thousands of homes were reportedly swept away, while critical infrastructure and agricultural areas suffered extensive destruction. The resulting reconstruction and recovery requirements are expected to be substantial.

Speaking during the assistance turnover, representatives of the Nepalese government expressed appreciation for the Iglesia Ni Cristo's contribution and its gesture of solidarity with the people of Nepal.

The assistance was welcomed as an expression of common humanity, particularly as Nepal undertakes rescue, relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts.

Government representatives also thanked Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for considering Nepal's urgent needs and directing humanitarian assistance to the country, despite the Philippines facing its own disasters and humanitarian challenges.

The Nepalese officials emphasized that the Church's decision to extend assistance was deeply appreciated by the Nepalese people and described the contribution as generous and meaningful to the country's disaster-relief efforts.

For the Iglesia Ni Cristo, the humanitarian mission reflects its continuing commitment to extend compassion and practical assistance to people affected by disasters, regardless of nationality or religious affiliation. Through the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation and its Care for Humanity initiatives, the Church has provided humanitarian assistance in communities affected by natural disasters and other hardships in various parts of the world.

The Nepal mission likewise demonstrated that humanitarian solidarity can transcend borders, bringing people together in times of profound suffering.

"We are all working to advance the common humanity."

The Iglesia Ni Cristo remains committed to standing with communities affected by calamities and to extending assistance, compassion, and hope to those facing the difficult road toward recovery.

About the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation

The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation is the humanitarian arm of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ). Its programs include disaster relief and assistance, education, public health, livelihood development, environmental initiatives, and other community-focused efforts.

SOURCE NOTE

Humanitarian response details and quotations in this release are based on the Iglesia Ni Cristo Nepal humanitarian mission video and transcript provided for this release.

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Nepalese government officials and Church representatives

Nepalese government officials receive humanitarian assistance from the Iglesia Ni Cristo as the country continues relief, recovery, and rebuilding efforts following widespread flooding. In photos from left to right: Ramesh KC (Himalaya TV), Rebika Chhetri (Journalist and TV Host), Suraj Vaidya (Honorary Consul General of the Philippines to Nepal), Shyam Kadel (Executive Director, Himalaya TV), Willen Regalado (Supervising Minister, Ecclesiastical District of Thailand), Swarnim Wagle (Minister of Finance, Nepal), Randy Fatallo (Minister of the Gospel), Edwin Estrellado (Asst. Supervising Minister, Ecclesiastical District of Thailand), Caesar Vallejos (President, NET25)

SOURCE: Iglesia Ni Cristo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iglesia-ni-cristo-extends-humanitarian-assistance-to-nepal-follo-1228617