Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - BMV Holdings Ltd. ("BMV Holdings"), the holder of 7,760,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Kadestone Capital Corp. ("Kadestone") announces that a change in control or direction over the Common Shares occurred effective April 30, 2026.

Prior to the transaction, BMV Holdings held 7,760,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.53% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Kadestone, and immediately following the transaction BMV Holdings continues to hold 7,760,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.53% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Kadestone. The transaction did not affect BMV Holdings' ownership of the Common Shares and resulted solely in a change in control or direction over such Common Shares from Brent Billey to his spouse, Michelle Billey, as part of the Billey family's estate planning arrangements.

No Common Shares of Kadestone were directly purchased or sold in connection with the transaction.

The Common Shares held by BMV Holdings are held for investment purposes. Michelle Billey or BMV Holdings may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of securities of Kadestone, subject to applicable securities laws.

An early warning report relating to the transaction has been filed under Kadestone's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316689