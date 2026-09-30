Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - BetterLife Pharma Inc. (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FSE: NPAU) ("BetterLife" or the "Company"), an emerging biotechnology company developing BETR-001 for the treatment of migraine and headache disorders, today announced that its upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), originally scheduled for October 14, 2026, has been rescheduled and reclassified as an Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM"). The rescheduled meeting will now take place on December 9, 2026 at 10am PT via conference call.

Reason for Reclassification

The Board of Directors made the decision to change the meeting format to include special business matters that require shareholder approval. In addition to the standard annual meeting resolutions, such as the election of directors and the appointment of auditors, shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on matters required to meet NASDAQ listing qualifications.

Key Details for Shareholders

New meeting date: December 9, 2026

New record date: October 26, 2026

Meeting location: Virtual and to be provided in updated meeting materials

Distribution of Meeting Materials

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 26, 2026 will receive updated meeting materials, including an updated Management Information Circular. These documents will outline the specific details of both the standard annual business and the new special business items. The updated materials will be mailed to shareholders and made available online at http://www.eproxy.ca/BetterLife/2026AGSM/ and on SEDAR+ on or about November 9, 2026. Management and the Board of Directors encourage all shareholders to review the updated materials carefully and cast their votes using the new proxy or voting instruction forms that will be provided.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing BETR-001 to treat various neurological disorders. BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent, for composition and method of use, covers treatment of various neurological disorders, until around 2042. BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

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