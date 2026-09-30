Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Announces Private Placement of up to $1,000,000

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Core Silver Corp., ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FRA:8ZR)(OTC.QB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 1,818,182 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.55 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.10 (the "Offering"). Each FT Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "FT Share") in the capital of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act") and one-half of one transferrable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "FT Warrant") issued on a non-flow-through basis. Each whole FT Warrant shall entitle the holder to receive one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.85 per Warrant Share at any time before the date that is two (2) years following the date of issuance.

"This financing will help Core Silver extend our 2026 drilling program at Touleary beyond the initially planned 3,000 metres," said Nick Rodway, CEO of Core Silver Corp. "We look forward to sharing updates as drilling progresses."

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be issued pursuant to one or more prospectus exemptions available to the Company and will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance as required under applicable securities laws. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 30, 2026, or such other earlier or later date as may be determined by the Company. Closing of the Offering will be subject to customary closing conditions including applicable CSE approval.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Touleary Project located in Yukon, Canada on or before December 31, 2027. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2027 and as otherwise required and permitted under the Act.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The company may pay finder's fees in connection with the offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence No. 46541) (Permit to Practice No. 1000359) is President, CEO and Director of Core Silver, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has supervised the preparation, verified and approved the technical content in this release on behalf of Core. Verification included reviewing historical assessment reports and laboratory certificates. No limitations were noted during the verification process.

About Core Silver Corp.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-potential precious and base metal projects in Canada. The Company's Touleary Project is located approximately 115 kilometres south of Dawson City, Yukon. Touleary hosts a drill-confirmed, polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) system containing copper, gold, zinc, and silver mineralization. Historical drilling at the Discovery Zone has identified significant mineralization, including 2.25 metres grading 7.18% copper, 3.55 g/t gold, 4.30% zinc, and 116 g/t silver. With only 335 metres of the approximately 3.5-kilometre interpreted geophysical trend having been tested by historical drilling, the Company believes Touleary offers substantial exploration potential. Multiple additional targets remain untested across the property, highlighting the potential for further discoveries within this prospective VMS district.

In addition Core Silver holds 100% ownership of the Blue Property, comprising approximately 114,074 hectares (1,140 km²) in the Atlin Mining District of northwestern British Columbia. The Blue Property hosts multiple mineralized systems, including the Silver Lime and Laverdiere projects, which are prospective for high-grade silver, copper, gold, and associated base metals. The Company continues to advance its exploration strategy across both properties, targeting new discoveries and the expansion of known mineralized systems.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CORE SILVER CORP.



"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include the anticipated closing date and use of proceeds from the Offering and the renunciation of the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the inability to complete the Offering on the terms announced or at all, delays in obtaining required regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, and the Company's ability to incur and renounce Qualifying Expenditures within the prescribed timeframes. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Core Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-silver-announces-private-placement-of-up-to-1-000-000-1228856