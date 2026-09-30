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PR Newswire
30.09.2026 01:06 Uhr
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City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK): CityUHK surges to historic high of 70th in THE World University Rankings 2027; Clinches world No. 1 in Industry for fourth consecutive year and leaps into global top 50 for Research Quality

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) has achieved its best-ever results in the newly released Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, advancing three places to rank 70th globally.

CityUHK demonstrated stellar performance across multiple evaluation metrics, notably retaining the world No. 1 spot in the "Industry" pillar for the fourth consecutive year and remaining 1st in Hong Kong in "International Outlook". These achievements reaffirm the University's world-class strengths in pioneering research, international collaboration and knowledge transfer. CityUHK also recorded across-the-board score improvements in the three core pillars of Teaching, Research Environment and Research Quality.

The THE World University Rankings 2027 evaluated 2,297 institutions across 118 countries and territories using 17 indicators grouped under five core pillars: Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry and International Outlook. Mr Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer at THE, pointed out that the latest results reflect a permanent shift in the tectonic plates of global higher education, signalling a historic realignment of academic power from West to East and remaking the geography of academic excellence. In its official press release, THE also highlighted that the overall performance of Hong Kong's higher education institutions continues to be strong, specifically noting that CityUHK has achieved its highest position to date.

In industry-academia-research collaboration and internationalisation, CityUHK scored a perfect 100 in the "Industry" pillar, ranking 1st in the world for the fourth consecutive year. This accolade underscores the University's pre-eminent standing in patent development, technology commercialisation, and the promotion of a dynamic innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Furthermore, having been named the "Most International University in the World" by THE for three consecutive years, CityUHK retained the top position in Hong Kong in "International Outlook" for the ninth consecutive year.

CityUHK also achieved continuous breakthroughs in academic reputation and research excellence. Scores for "Teaching Reputation" and "Research Reputation" climbed for the second consecutive year, while the "Research Quality" pillar surged into the global top 50, bolstered by full marks across multiple critical indicators.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cityuhk-surges-to-historic-high-of-70th-in-the-world-university-rankings-2027-clinches-world-no-1-in-industry-for-fourth-consecutive-year-and-leaps-into-global-top-50-for-research-quality-302893033.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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