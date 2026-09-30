Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company" or "PBFG") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sagar Yadav and Stephanie Cook to its Board of Directors, effective September 28, 2026.

Mr. Yadav and Ms. Cook will hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their successor is elected or appointed. The Board welcomes Mr. Yadav and Ms. Cook and looks forward to their contributions to the Company.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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