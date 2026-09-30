Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will proceed with a consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding common shares, options and warrants (collectively, the "Securities"), has refiled the technical report on the Northumberland Gold Project ("Northumberland") in Nevada, and has set the closing date for the acquisition of Northumberland and the release of funds from the related $190,000,000 bought deal of subscription receipts of a subsidiary of the Company (the "Financing").

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint commented, "With the acquisition of the Northumberland Gold Project and the release of the funds from the Financing, StrikePoint will have approximately C$90m in cash to undertake a comprehensive work program to aggressively advance the project. Goals include resource expansion and infill, and technical, economic and environmental studies. Having been idle for more than 15 years, Northumberland represents an exceptional opportunity to define and develop a gold project of significant scale, located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada, USA."

Share Consolidation

The share consolidation will occur on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Securities for every one (1) post-consolidation Security (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is expected to take effect on October 2, 2026 (the "Effective Date"). Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 7,239,238 common shares ("Shares") issued and outstanding. Once the subscription receipts issued in connection with the Financing convert into Shares, StrikePoint will have approximately 102.2 million Shares issued and outstanding.

In the event that the Consolidation results in a fractional post-Consolidation Share, fractional share interests of 0.50 or higher will be rounded up to one whole Share, and fractional share interests of less than 0.50 will be cancelled. The new CUSIP number for the post-Consolidation Shares will be 86332K509 and the new ISIN will be CA86332K5XXX.

Registered shareholders of record as of the Effective Date who hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, with instructions on how to exchange their existing share certificates for new share certificates representing post-Consolidation Shares. Shareholders whose Shares are represented by a direct registration system statement will automatically receive their post-Consolidation Shares without any further action. Beneficial shareholders who hold their Shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their own names will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal but are encouraged to contact their intermediaries if they have any questions.

Transaction Update

The Company anticipates closing the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of Northumberland from subsidiaries of Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") (as previously announced in the Company's news releases dated August 18, 2026 and September 9, 2026) on or about October 6, 2026. As announced on September 9, 2026, the Financing was completed to fund the purchase of Northumberland.

Trading in the Shares will remain halted pending final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and closing of the Transaction.

Technical Report

In addition, at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has filed an amended technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Northumberland Gold Project, Nevada, USA" (the "Technical Report") on SEDAR+. There were no material changes to the Technical Report.

Technical Information

All technical data and scientific data, as disclosed in this press release, have been reviewed and approved by Michael G. Allen, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of NI 43-101.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint is a Vancouver-based multi-asset gold exploration company focused on acquiring, defining and developing precious metals resources in the Western United States. StrikePoint's flagship project is the 100% owned Northumberland Gold Project located in Nevada's Walker Lane. In addition to Northumberland, StrikePoint owns a portfolio of exploration properties in Nevada, including the Hercules and Cuprite Gold Projects.

About Nevada

Nevada is one of the most important gold mining jurisdictions in the world, with over 218 million ounces of gold produced to date. Multiple large mining companies operate mines in the state, including Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont), Kinross, SSR Mining, McEwan Mining, and Integra Resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expect", "anticipates" "estimates", or variations of such words and phrases and the negatives thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Consolidation and its expected Effective Date; the anticipated number of post-Consolidation Shares issued and outstanding; the treatment of fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation; the anticipated closing of the Transaction and the release of funds from the Financing and their expected timing; Northumberland becoming the Company's flagship project; and the timing, results and implications of the Company's acquisition, definition, resource infill and expansion and exploration programs; the Company's development plans and focus on building precious metals resources in the Western United States; and the timing, outcome and implications of the Company's technical and environmental studies.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the completion of the Transaction; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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