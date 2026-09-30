The movement's first exhibition brings its nine founding artists together at Samuel Lynne Galleries, on view September 12 to October 10, 2026.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Samuel Lynne Galleries is presenting the Inaugural Reflectionist Exhibition, the first exhibition of Reflectionism, the contemporary American art movement founded by the artist JD Miller. On view at the gallery's Dragon Street location in the Dallas Design District through October 10, 2026, the exhibition brings the movement's nine founding artists together for the first time.

The exhibition presents 36 works in three-dimensional oil, each built with palette knives until, in many cases, the paint stands one to two inches from the canvas. The works range in scale from 8 x 8 inches to 84 x 60 inches. The full body of work is documented in a 62-page exhibition catalog that can be browsed online.

JD Miller, founder of Reflectionism. Courtesy of Samuel Lynne Galleries.

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Key facts

What: the Inaugural Reflectionist Exhibition, the first exhibition of the Reflectionist movement.

Where: Samuel Lynne Galleries, 1105 Dragon Street, Dallas, Texas 75207.

When: opened September 12, 2026, with an opening reception; on view through October 10, 2026.

Who: the nine founding artists of Reflectionism, led by founder JD Miller.

On view: 36 works in three-dimensional oil, plus two paintings from 1998 that mark the movement's starting point.

Catalog: 62 pages, available to browse online.

What visitors will see

Reflectionist paintings are built rather than brushed. Where conventional oil painting thins pigment and applies it in coats, a Reflectionist artist loads a palette knife with dense oil color and constructs the surface pass by pass. Nothing is cast, printed or poured. On the gallery walls, the works hang like paintings and read like low relief sculpture.

That depth is the reason the exhibition exists as a physical show. Because the surfaces stand off the canvas, they respond to light and to movement. Ridges catch the light from one angle and fall into shadow from another, and colors that look settled from the doorway shift as a visitor crosses the room. A photograph fixes all of that in one position, which is why the movement holds that the work has to be seen in person.

Miller's own contribution includes four new large-scale works from 2026, among them Project Pegasus, a 72 x 72 inch canvas, and Luminous Symphony, at 60 x 60 inches.





Luminous Symphony, 2026, JD Miller. Three-dimensional oil on canvas, 60 x 60 in. Courtesy of Samuel Lynne Galleries.

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"A technique can be copied. A style can be imitated. A philosophy must be understood," said JD Miller, founder of Reflectionism. "Reflectionism is about what we put into the world and how it is reflected back to us."

Shown together for the first time: the 1998 paintings

The exhibition also includes two paintings that are being shown together in public for the first time. In 1998, Miller received his first private lesson from his teacher, a Dallas colorist who painted a golden aspen landscape in front of him over four hours, explaining each decision as she made it. That night Miller went home and painted his own canvas, Costa Rica Red Roof. The two paintings now hang side by side in the exhibition as a record of knowledge passing from one painter to the next.

From that classical grounding in the Golden Mean, color relationships and compositional structure, Miller began pushing oil paint into dimensional territory. By 2001 the practice had become Reflectionism, and in 2026 the movement was formally named.

Left, Golden Aspen on a Summer Day, painted by Miller's teacher during his first private lesson in 1998; right, Costa Rica Red Roof, painted by JD Miller that night. Courtesy of Samuel Lynne Galleries.

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Nine artists, one method

For its first two decades, Reflectionism had a single practitioner. Miller has since trained eight artists in the method, and the exhibition marks the first time the nine founding artists have been presented together as a movement. Their subjects and palettes differ widely. What unites them is a shared method, a shared and stated philosophy, and a written founding declaration.

The declaration is explicit about authorship: "The artist makes the work. Not an assistant. Not a printer. Not a model." Under that rule, each work in the exhibition is made by the hand of the artist who signs it.

Midnight Sanctuary, 2026, JD Miller. Three-dimensional oil on canvas, 60 x 36 in. Courtesy of Samuel Lynne Galleries.

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The idea behind the work

At the center of the movement is the Reflectionist Principle. Reflectionism frames it as a claim about material rather than a matter of belief. The condition an artist brings to the canvas, hesitant or confident, rushed or deliberate, is recorded in the paint, and the pressure, angle and speed of each knife stroke remain visible in the finished surface. Miller condenses the idea into three words that serve as the movement's motto: art is energy.

"I am not interested in making work that is comfortable," Miller said. "I am interested in making work that is true."

The exhibition arrives at a moment when most people meet art as an image on a phone and software can generate a convincing picture of a painting in seconds. The movement's declaration answers that directly: "The work exists in physical space, not on a screen."

Visiting the exhibition

The Inaugural Reflectionist Exhibition is on view at Samuel Lynne Galleries, 1105 Dragon Street, Dallas, Texas 75207, through October 10, 2026. The works are best seen from several positions: from across the room, where each reads as an image; up close, where every ridge shows as a decision made by hand; and from the side, where the shadows move and the painting changes.

For collectors, the exhibition offers a chance to see a movement at its beginning, while its founder is working and its first generation of artists is building the body of work that will define it. Samuel Lynne Galleries is the movement's home gallery and will continue to present Reflectionist work after the exhibition closes. Inquiries about available works can be made through the gallery.

About Reflectionism

Reflectionism is a contemporary American art movement that transforms classical oil painting into three-dimensional work built with palette knives. Developed in Dallas by JD Miller from 2001 and formally named in 2026, it has nine founding artists and is guided by the Reflectionist Principle, the idea that the state in which a work is made is preserved in the work itself.

About JD Miller

JD Miller is an American artist and the founder of Reflectionism. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he developed three-dimensional oil painting, building oil paint with palette knives into sculptural surfaces, and trained the eight artists who, with him, form the movement's founding group. He lives and works in Dallas.

About Samuel Lynne Galleries

Samuel Lynne Galleries is a contemporary art gallery at 1105 Dragon Street in the Dallas Design District and the home gallery of the Reflectionist movement.

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