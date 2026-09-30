WorldIPI LLC: Eylsia Nicolas' Meta Test of Her Disruptive Publishing Format BookKards Generates Strong Early Interest in a Traditionally Modest Industry

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Eylsia Nicolas, whose music has generated more than 800 million global views, has now turned her attention to transforming one of the world's most static industries: book publishing. In a recent Meta Ghost Ad test for her new patent-pending publishing format BookKards, she received over a quarter-of-a-million click-throughs from users seeking more information - a number that is modest compared to her music audience but unusually large for the publishing sector.

A Disruptive Model for a Traditionally Modest Market



Book sales - both digital and physical - are historically modest compared to music, gaming, or video. Discovery is slow, engagement is limited, and the reader's journey is fixed by the author. BookKards challenges this legacy model by introducing a dynamic, AI-driven reading experience built around microtransactions, a system already sweeping across Asia.



Readers can:

Expand or condense chapters

Adjust reading level

Translate the book instantly

Pull up contextual images or historical references

Each action uses AI tokens, allowing readers to pay only for what they use, rather than paying upfront for a static product.



Turning Books Into Living Knowledge Systems



BookKards allows readers to ask questions beyond the original manuscript.

Examples include:

In a World War II book: What did FDR really think of Stalin? AI can synthesize thousands of research papers to provide the best available answer.

In Eylsia Nicolas' biography Hold On Another Day: What did the court look like the year she won the Irish Open at 14?

In historical nonfiction: A clearly labeled hypothetical conversation - such as Winston Churchill speaking with his wife on the eve of D-Day - can be generated when appropriate.

This transforms the book from a fixed narrative into a reader-directed exploration system, where each person's journey is unique.



A Quarter-Million Click-Throughs: Small for Music, Large for Publishing



While 250,000+ click-throughs is modest compared to Eylsia's 800 million music views, it is exceptionally large for the publishing industry, where digital engagement is typically measured in the tens of thousands.



This contrast underscores the significance of the test:



BookKards is attracting unusually high interest in a category where engagement is traditionally low.



It suggests that readers are ready for a new model - one that blends AI, personalization, and micro-transaction economics.



Tracking Reader Journeys (With Permission)



BookKards can track:

Which chapters are read

How readers navigate the content

What questions they ask

Which AI pathways they explore

This creates a feedback loop impossible in traditional publishing, enabling authors and publishers to understand reader behavior at a granular level.



A New Era for Publishing



BookKards positions itself as a potential breakthrough in an industry that has not fundamentally changed in decades. By shifting value from ownership to interaction, BookKards may become the first publishing format capable of scaling like music, gaming or video.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DT8K5I2ucc

About BookKards

BookKards is a patented digital publishing format that combines micro-payments, short-form storytelling, and future AI-adaptive content. Designed for mobile-first audiences, BookKards enables creators to publish emotional, shareable stories and earn revenue directly from fans.

About Eylsia

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a global artist, singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 800 million global views in 2026, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-meta-test-of-her-disruptive-publishing-format-bookk-1228879