China Eastern Airlines (CEAir) showcased its developments in digital and intelligent technologies across operations support, passenger services, aircraft maintenance, and air cargo at the Fourth CATA Aviation Conference Exhibition, held in Beijing in late September by the China Air Transport Association (CATA).

At its exhibition booth, the airline presented its applications of AI in civil aviation through physical prototypes, equipment models, multimedia displays, interactive demonstrations, and livestreaming.

An AI-powered flexible robotic arm system for meal arrangement was a major highlight in the smart in-flight catering section. Its adaptive end effectors can flexibly grasp and precisely place food items of different types and forms, enabling the automated arrangement of in-flight meals.

A service robot, a baggage-handling robot, and a four-legged robot for transfer guidance, developed by the airline and equipped with large-model capabilities, were displayed in the smart passenger services section.

The airline also demonstrated its self-developed AI-powered network management platform, which lets visitors view the real-time locations of CEAir wide-body aircraft worldwide and the satellites they use for in-flight internet connectivity.

Air-ground connectivity is a key area of CEAir's digital and intelligent development drive. Since July 2026, the airline has provided complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi on all its wide-body aircraft flights, making it one of the first major airlines in the world to offer in-flight Wi-Fi as a standard service available to all passengers.

Other digital and intelligent upgrades on display included smart equipment for fresh-food cold-chain logistics, autonomous baggage tractors, modular hangars, and digital terminals.

CEAir's operations of the C919 aircraft also drew considerable attention.

Its C919 fleet has grown to 17 aircraft so far, operating 23 key routes connecting 14 cities. The fleet has completed more than 30,000 commercial flights and carried over 4 million passengers.

At the event's opening ceremony, CEAir's project on key technologies for large-scale C919 operations won second prize in the 2025 sci-tech awards in civil aviation.

With a global route network covering 945 destinations in 145 countries and regions and a modern fleet comprising more than 850 aircraft, the airline can serve 150 million passengers annually.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929270656/en/

Contacts:

Company: China Eastern Airlines

Website: http://www.ceair.com/

Contact: Caowei

Email: ceapr@ceair.com

City: Shanghai