



TOKYO & KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, today announced a new collaboration with IHH Healthcare Malaysia. The collaboration forms part of JCB's ongoing strategy to offer greater benefits and enhanced convenience to JCB Cardmembers visiting Malaysia.Through this partnership with IHH Healthcare Malaysia, JCB is offering medical and wellness privileges in Malaysia to JCB Cardmembers worldwide. Cardmembers can now enjoy discounts of up to 10% on selected health screening packages at 10 hospitals operating under five leading brands: Island Hospital, Gleneagles Hospitals, Pantai Hospitals, Timberland Medical Centre, and Prince Court Medical Centre.According to statistics from the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia), more than 23 million visitors to Malaysia came from the Asia-Pacific and South Asia regions, where JCB has a growing presence with over 181 million cardmembers. As JCB's global Cardmember base continues to grow, the number of JCB Cardmembers travelling to Malaysia has also increased steadily since the pandemic.In support of "Visit Malaysia 2026", an initiative led by Tourism Malaysia, JCB continues to enhance the overall travel and lifestyle experience for its cardmembers visiting Malaysia by carefully curating its membership benefits, adding further value to their journeys.Going forward, JCB will continue to strengthen its efforts to encourage more JCB Cardmembers to visit Malaysia and enhance their travel experience by offering a wide range of attractive benefits and services. Through these initiatives, JCB aims to further promote inbound travel to Malaysia among JCB Cardmembers while contributing to the continued growth of Malaysia's tourism and payment ecosystem.For more details, please visit the following websites:https://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/campaign/detail/ihhhealthcare/95087/https://www.ihhmalaysia-international.com/ABOUT IHH HEALTHCARE ("IHH")IHH is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by its aspiration, Care. For Good., IHH unites medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through a portfolio of trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court.Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Turkiye, India and Greater China, IHH's 70,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond its 140 healthcare facilities, including more than 80 hospitals.Within Malaysia, IHH operates 18 hospitals with approximately 3,500 beds under trusted brands including Gleneagles, Island Hospital, Pantai, Prince Court and Timberland Medical Centre. Supported by ancillary services such as Premier Integrated Labs, Premier Integrated Rehab and primary care clinics under Twin Towers Medical Centre, more than 15,000 staff and 1,500 consultants deliver comprehensive care across the healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to tertiary and quaternary services, complemented by diagnostics and rehabilitation.In partnership with its stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, while striving toward its vision of becoming the world's most trusted healthcare services network.www.ihhhealthcare.comAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.