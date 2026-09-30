Global technology corporation FPT has been included among the notable providers in The SAP Services Landscape, Q3 2026, published by Forrester Research, Inc. The report provides an overview of SAP services providers, examining their market focus, geographic presence, and business specializations to support enterprises in evaluating potential technology partners.

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The report includes FPT as a systems integrator with an Asia Pacific geographic focus and an industry focus spanning financial services and insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing. FPT identified SAP Business Data Cloud, SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and SAP Supply Chain Management (SCM) as its three primary extended business scenario focus areas, what FPT believes reflects its emphasis on modernizing core enterprise systems and enabling more integrated, data-driven operations.

Building on more than two decades of collaboration with SAP, FPT provides end-to-end services spanning consulting, implementation, migration, integration, and ongoing application management. Supported by nearly 2,000 SAP professionals and a global delivery network, FPT helps enterprises modernize complex SAP environments while maintaining business continuity. The company's continued investment in cloud, data, and AI capabilities, including the establishment of FPT BTP Park in Japan, extends its ability to support increasingly complex enterprise transformation programs.

"Our vision is to move SAP transformation beyond traditional modernization, enabling enterprises to become more intelligent, adaptive, and resilient. We see AI-driven transformation as a foundation for continuous innovation, empowering businesses to anticipate change, reinvent their operations, and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth," said Frank Bignone, FPT Software Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy Growth, FPT Corporation.

FPT has continued to strengthen its international SAP partnership through recent recognition and market expansion. Following the enterprise's SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Regional Strategic Services Partner, FPT achieved SAP Silver Partner status in Europe in June 2026 and expanded its partnership in South Korea with SAP PartnerEdge Sell status in September. These developments extend its regional presence and ability to support enterprises with SAP software licensing, implementation, and ongoing services.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion (FY2025) and a workforce of over 44,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com