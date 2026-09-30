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PR Newswire
30.09.2026 06:06 Uhr
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LiberNovo Opens Fall Prime Sale with Limited-Time Maxis Pricing and Team Order Benefits

Sit Smarter. Save Bigger. Opening prices run 30 September to 5 October. Flash pricing lands 6 and 7 October.

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiberNovo's Fall Prime Sale opens today at eu.libernovo.com and uk.libernovo.com and runs to 14 October. Flash pricing falls on 6 and 7 October; opening prices return after that. Discounts reach up to 39% off, with 30-Day Price Protection on eligible orders. The sale runs through National Ergonomics Month; terms are on each regional site.

Maxis pricing

Maxis is built for bigger and taller users, with a wider seat and more room to move. Maxis Manual, adjusted by hand, opens at €959 in the EU and £839 in the UK, dropping to €879 and £759 on 6 and 7 October. Maxis Electric adds motorised lumbar adjustment and OmniStretch, opening at €1,299 and £1,079 and dropping to €1,199 and £989. Maxis Airflow adds active seat ventilation, opening at €1,469 and £1,279.

Omni Pro, Omni Gen and Omni SE sit alongside Maxis for different builds and budgets, priced regionally.

Previous-generation Omni

LiberNovo is also running its biggest-ever promotion on previous-generation Omni models in the EU and UK: €799 in the EU and £699 in the UK, 44% off the original price, each with a complimentary StepSync footrest, while supplies last.

Gifts, savings and team orders

Three gift tiers run site-wide: Smart Entry Bundle at €800 in the EU and £700 in the UK, Eco-Comfort Upgrade Kit at €1,000 and £800, and Ergo-to-Go Travel Suite at €1,200 and £1,000. Spend & Save takes 60 off at 2,000, 100 at 3,000 and 180 at 4,000, in euros on the EU site and pounds on the UK site. It applies automatically at checkout. Whether offers combine is set out in the landing page terms.

Business & Bulk Orders covers purchases of five chairs or more across the Omni and Maxis series, as chairs alone or with a footrest, with tiered pricing at five to ten units and at eleven or more.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a premium ergonomic brand pioneering Dynamic Ergonomics, the principle that your environment should never work against you. Its proprietary technologies, including the Bionic FlexFit Backrest and automatic recline systems, continuously adapt to how you move and work. Learn more at www.libernovo.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/libernovo-opens-fall-prime-sale-with-limited-time-maxis-pricing-and-team-order-benefits-302892954.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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