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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 06:10 Uhr
107 Leser
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TAILG Showcases Green Ride Africa Framework at AEW2026 to Support Africa's Low-Carbon Mobility Transition

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Africa E-Mobility Week & Forum (AEW2026) was held in Cape Town, South Africa. TAILG, an electric mobility company, participated in the event and delivered a speech, introducing its "Green Ride Africa" strategic framework to African government representatives, international organizations, investors, and local innovation enterprises. TAILG also showcased a range of electric two- and three-wheelers.

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In African markets, vehicle reliability, energy replenishment efficiency, and operating costs directly influence the adoption of electric mobility. Based on local needs and practical experience, TAILG continues to explore green mobility solutions for Africa.

At the forum, TAILG introduced the "Green Ride Africa" action framework, focusing on energy infrastructure, industrial capacity, and innovation ecosystem development. The initiative explores charging and battery-swapping solutions suited to local needs. It also promotes local assembly, certification, industry standards development, and battery recycling, while supporting green mobility ecosystems through innovation challenges, incubation programs, and resource sharing.

At the exhibition, TAILG presented models including the TK90, F55, F51, and JINFU. Designed for commercial applications, the TK90 is equipped with a 3,500W motor, a top speed of 85 km/h, and a maximum range of 100 km. Its battery-swapping solution can help reduce operating costs by approximately 20%-30%.

TAILG President Michael Yao said that achieving large-scale electric mobility development in Africa requires more than vehicle growth. It also requires technology, talent, services, and industrial capabilities to be developed locally, while working together with African partners to explore development paths suited to local needs.

TAILG has been developing its presence in Africa's electric mobility sector since 2019. In 2021, the company completed the assembly of its first batch of electric motorcycles in Kenya, and in 2024, the TK90 was launched in Ghana. In July 2026, TAILG signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Development Programme to jointly support the development of the Green Mobility Centre of Excellence.

Looking ahead, TAILG will continue promoting proven solutions and sharing experience with more African partners.

About TAILG
TAILG is an electric mobility technology company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The company also provides charging and battery-swapping related services, delivering green mobility solutions for global markets.

Alex Yan
brand@tailg.com.cn
www.tailg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e034904-7901-4a20-a1d4-7b653cb73684


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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