Monument Mining: Monument Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Results

Gross Revenue of US$165.72 Million and Cash Cost of US$1,243/Oz

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) "Monument" or the "Company" today announced its annual financial results for the year ended June 30, 2026 ("Fiscal 2026" or "FY 2026"). All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated (refer to www.sedar.com for full financial results).

Fiscal 2026 gold production generated gross revenue of $165.72 million, compared to $98.64 million. Net earnings of $68.80 million, or $0.20 per share, up from $37.54 million, or $0.11 per share, in the prior year. The Company's financial position has improved, with cash flow rising to $82.21 million from $48.65 million last year, cash reserves increasing to $109.56 million from $45.94 million and working capital strengthening to $122.86 million from $58.54 million.

Cathy Zhai, the President and CEO commented: "Fiscal 2026 strengthened Monument's financial foundation while Selinsing continued to generate substantial cash flow. Our priorities are clear: sustain Selinsing production, accelerate exploration to extend mine life, advance Murchison toward a potential second source of cash flow, and deploy capital selectively toward growth and shareholder value."

Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights:

The earnings per share reached $0.20 per share (FY2025: $0.11/share);

Net profit of $68.80 million (FY 2025: $37.54 million);

Gross margin of $109.76 million for FY 2026, a 69% increase compared to $65.11 million in FY 2025;

$109.56 million of Cash and Cash Equivalent and short investment comprised Cash & Cash Equivalent of $37.10 million (FY2025: $45.90 million) and $72.46 million of term deposit (FY2025: nil) invested over 90 to 270 days.

Working capital of $122.86 million, an increase of $64.32 million from $58.54 million at the end of June 30, 2025;

Production performance: 44,942 ounces of gold produced during the year (FY 2025: 38,530 ounces); 45,010 ounces of gold sold at an average realized price of $4,280/oz for a gross revenue of $165.72 million (FY 2025: 41,183 ounces sold at an average realized price of $2,947/oz for gross revenue of $98.64 million); Cash cost of $1,243 per ounce sold (FY 2025: $814/oz), reflecting higher mining cost as mining went deeper, increased royalty rates and higher royalty payment per ounce corresponding to higher gold price; partially offset by increased gold recovery rates; All in sustaining cost of $1,446 per ounce sold for FY 2026, compared to $1,093/oz in FY 2025.

Extensive exploration drilling activities were carried out at Selinsing during FY 2026 targeting potential resource growth and future mine life extension opportunities;

A one-time Special Dividend of $5.04 million (CAD$6.91 million) paid to shareholders on January 19, 2026, reflecting the Company's commitment to shareholder value.

On February 18, 2026, the Company was recognized as one of the top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for 2025, earning a place on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 list.



Fourth Quarter Operation Highlights:

During Q4 FY2026, the Selinsing Gold Mine produced 9,902 ounces of gold, with sales of 9,581 ounces gold in concentrate yielding gross revenue of $37.05 million, at a realized gold price per ounce of $4,349 (London PM average gold price: $4,506/oz), compared to gross revenue of $39.63 million from 14,527 ounces sold at a realized gold price per ounce of $3,368 (London PM average gold price: $3,280/oz) for the three months ended June 30, 2025;

Cash cost per ounce for gold concentrate sold at $1,433/oz (Q4 FY2025: $701/oz), reflecting higher mining cost as mining went deeper, higher royalty per ounce of gold sold due to higher royalty rate and higher gold price ;

AISC increased to $1,898/oz (Q4 FY2025: $853/oz).

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Production and Financial Highlights

Three months ended June 30, Year ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Production Ore mined (tonnes) 222,835 193,481 868,712 726,012 Waste removed (tonnes) 1,839,377 2,138,118 7,841,692 8,592,126 Gold Sulphide Production Ore processed (tonnes) 234,007 235,264 941,525 786,241 Average mill feed grade (g/t) 1.48 1.82 1.66 1.79 Processing recovery rate (%) 88.77 89.50 89.49 85.32 Gold produced (oz) 9,902 12,315 44,942 38,530 Gold sold (oz) 9,581 14,527 45,010 41,183 Financial (expressed in thousands of US$) $ $ $ $ Revenue 37,046 39,625 165,715 98,639 Gross margin from mining operations 23,307 29,449 109,759 65,112 Net Income before other items 18,446 24,754 88,128 51,075 Net Income 15,489 20,837 68,795 37,536 Cash flows provided by operations 13,855 18,932 82,208 48,652 Working capital 122,858 58,544 122,858 58,544 Earnings per share - basic and diluted (US$/share) 0.04 0.06 0.20 0.11 Weighted average gold price US$/oz US$/oz US$/oz US$/oz Realized price - sulphide production 4,349 3,368 4,280 2,947 Cash cost per ounce sold Mining 387 241 343 239 Processing 341 262 291 285 Royalties 575 97 500 192 Rehabilitation fund levy 39 26 37 24 Operations 91 75 72 74 Total cash cost per ounce sold(1) 1433 701 1243 814 Operation expenses 2 1 1 3 Corporate expenses 28 (3 ) 8 10 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 6 4 5 6 Exploration and evaluation expenditures 44 25 11 15 Sustaining capital expenditures 385 125 178 245 Total all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold(2) 1,898 853 1,446 1,093

(1) Total cash cost for sulphide plant production includes production costs such as mining, processing, tailing facility maintenance and camp administration, royalties, rehabilitation fund levy, and operating costs such as storage, temporary mine production closure, community development cost and property fees. Cash costs exclude amortization, depletion, accretion expenses, operation expenses, capital costs, exploration costs and corporate administration costs.

(2) All-in sustaining cost per ounce includes total cash costs, operation expenses, and adds sustaining capital expenditures, corporate administrative expenses for the Selinsing Gold Mine including share-based compensation, exploration and evaluation costs, and accretion of asset retirement obligations. Certain other cash expenditures, including tax payments and acquisition costs, are not included.

GOLD PRODUCTION RESULTS

Annual gold production

During the year ended June 30, 2026, 44,942 ounces of gold, after the adjustment of 2,536 ounces of gold production, resulting from the processing of 941,525 tonnes of ore at an average feed grade of 1.66 g/t. During the year ended June 30, 2025, 38,530 ounces of gold were produced from 786,241 tonnes of ore processed through the flotation plant at an average feed grade of 1.79 g/t and a recovery rate at 85.32%.

Mining activities continued to focus on Buffalo Reef and Felda Block 7, supplying ore to the Selinsing sulphide plant during the year ended June 30, 2026. A total of 868,712 tonnes of ore was mined (FY 2025: 726,012 tonnes) and 7,841,692 tonnes of waste (FY 2025: 8,592,126 tonnes) moved at a lower stripping ratio of 9.03 compared to 11.83 in the prior year primarily as the main orebody of sulphide ores was reached.

Fourth quarter gold production

Gold produced from the sulphide flotation plant was 9,902 ounces, including an additional 603 ounces adjustment, in Q4 FY 2026, resulting from the processing of 234,007 tonnes of ore at a feed grade of 1.48 g/t gold and a recovery rate of 88.77%. (Q4 FY 2025: 12,315 ounces).

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fiscal 2026 financial results

During the year ended June 30, 2026, revenue from sulphide gold production was $165.72 million (FY 2025: $98.64 million), as a result of the sale of 45,010 ounces of gold concentrate at a realized gold price of $4.280 per ounce (FY 2025: 41,183 ounces at $2,947/oz).

The gross margin was higher at $109.76 million (FY 2025: $65.11 million) due to increased gold concentrate sales at higher realized gold prices.

The cash cost for sulphide flotation gold concentrate production was $1,243 per ounce for FY 2026 (FY 2025: $814 per ounce for gold concentrate), led by higher mining costs, an increased royalty rate and higher royalty costs per ounce associated with stronger realized gold prices, and lower feed grades, partially offset by improved recovery rates.

As of June 30, 2026, cash reserves totaled $109.56 million, comprising cash and cash equivalents of $37.10 million and short-term investment - term deposits of $72.46 million, an increase of $63.62 million from cash and cash equivalents of $45.94 million as of June 30, 2025.

Cash used in investing activities of $85.93 million (FY 2025: $13.54 million) represented $72.46 million in short-term investments (FY 2025: nil), $11.61 million invested in Selinsing mainly for cutback and stripping activities, expansion drilling and geological work, Flotation Plant improvements, and Tailings Storage Facility ("TSF") upgrades (FY 2025: $12.29 million), and $1.86 million (FY 2025: $1.25 million) invested in Murchison exploration and evaluation projects.



Quarter four financial results

Q4 FY 2026 revenue from gold concentrate production was $37.05 million, derived from the sale of 9,581 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $4,349 per ounce (Q4 FY 2025:39.63 million from 14,527 ounces of gold at $3,368/oz).

Mining operations before non-cash amortization and depreciation generated a gross margin of $23.31 million, decrease from $29.45 million in Q4 FY2025 and resulting from less gold concentrate sales, offset by a higher realized gold price. After accounting for operating expenses, non-cash depreciation and accretion expenses totaling $3.86 million (Q4 FY 2025: $4.36 million), the income from mining operations was $19.45 million (Q4 FY 2025: $25.09 million).

Total production costs during Q4 FY2026 were $13.74 million compared to $10.18 million during Q4 FY2025. The increase was due to higher royalties from royalty rate and gold price increase and higher rehabilitation fund levy from more revenue.

The cash cost per gold ounce sold from the sulphide operations was $1,433 for Q4 FY2026 (Q4 FY2025: $701 for sulphide operations). The increases were primarily attributable to higher royalty and rehabilitation fund levy associated with significantly stronger realized gold prices during the quarter, as well as higher mining costs driven by increased ore mined and deeper pits and additional Sales and Service Tax ("SST") implemented by the government on mining-related services, higher milling costs from more transition ore processed, and the payment of annual bonuses.

MINE DEVELOPMENT

Selinsing Gold Mine

During FY 2026, development at Selinsing encompassed cutbacks and pre-stripping activities, drilling and geological work, tailings storage facility updates, gold concentrate warehouse expansion and flotation plant improvements. Bench scale test work was conducted for improved gold and antimony recovery. Construction of the warehouse extension was completed and extended the capacity to 7,000 Wet Metric Tonne ("WMT") from 4,000 WMT. The TSF interim elevation of 543 mRL will provide an additional capacity of around 1.5 million tonnes, equivalent to 20 months of tailings discharge. The Computerized Maintenance Management System was successfully implemented and will contribute positively to operational efficiency, cost control, and overall asset performance.

Murchison Gold Project

At the Murchison Project, the Company continued technical and development studies, including a review of Process Design Criteria assessments including new plant options and a Statement of Work for future processing expansion opportunities, for ongoing project evaluation and development planning. Technical and economic studies continued to advance in support of a potential production restart. Other project advance activities include regulatory compliance and environmental surveys.

Exploration

Malaysia

The Buffalo Reef exploration drilling program progressed during the fourth quarter of FY 2026 with 43 holes completed and 5,868.60 metres drilled. The drilling program targeted potential extensions of mineralization outside of the current pit-shell, which may support an extension of the mine life, subject to further studies. By the end of the fourth quarter of FY 2026, a total of 18,913.10 metres had been drilled as part of the resource expansion program, and a total of 15,158 samples were prepared and dispatched to the assay laboratory.

Western Australia

No field exploration was undertaken at the Murchison Project during Q4 2026. The Company reviewed the historic resources at the Gabanintha Gold Project, including analysis of historical data. A desktop assessment identified step-out drilling targets with potential to expand the currently known mineralization, which remains open along strike. Confirmation drilling is planned to commence when regulatory compliance is met.

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About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project, jointly owned by Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 295 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, including health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities and good corporate governance.

Cathy Zhai, President and CEO

Monument Mining Limited

Suite 1580 -1100 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION visit the company web site at www.monumentmining.com or contact:

Richard Cushing, MMY Vancouver T: +1-604-638-1661 x102 rcushing@monumentmining.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information about Monument, its business and future plans ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that involve expectations, plans, objectives or future events that are not historical facts and include the Company's plans with respect to its mineral projects, expectations regarding the Company's continuing ability to source explosives from suppliers and the timing and results of the other proposed programs and events referred to in this news release. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and certain other factors include, without limitation: risks related to general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; uncertainties regarding the results of current exploration activities; uncertainties in the progress and timing of development activities, uncertainties and risks related to the Company's ability to source explosives from suppliers; foreign operations risks; other risks inherent in the mining industry and other risks described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements in this news release include: expectations regarding the estimated cash cost per ounce of gold production and the estimated cash flows which may be generated from the operations, general economic factors and other factors that may be beyond the control of Monument; assumptions and expectations regarding the results of exploration on the Company's projects; assumptions regarding the future price of gold of other minerals; the timing and amount of estimated future production; assumptions regarding the timing and results of development activities; expectations that the Company will continue to be able to source explosives from suppliers in a timely manner; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; exchange rates; and all of the factors and assumptions described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.