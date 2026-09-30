The Norwegian Energy Regulatory Authority (NVE) is proposing a simplified connection process for small renewable generation facilities, including solar PV systems. NVE refers to the proposed change, aimed at existing grid customers in low-voltage distribution networks, as an 'inform and install' process. It requires a customer or installer to inform the grid company of a planned installation. The grid company will then assess if the connection is operationally sound and notify the customer in writing within one month of any concerns. If the grid company does not do so within the one month deadline, ...

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