From ESS News South Korea's national target is suddenly a sodium-ion affair, with a new "Battery Industry Technology Roadmap" released as it wants its battery makers to shift, with sodium-ion batteries now a priority for energy storage systems and lower-cost EVs, and all-solid-state batteries targeting "high-performance EVs, robots and drones, and urban air mobility" A battery industry roadmap released on September 22 calls for sodium-ion batteries with an energy density of 160 Wh/kg by 2027, rising to 220 Wh/kg by 2030. The government wants full commercialization in 2030, and had companies alongside ...

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