Aurora Solar has launched a new quarterly benchmark called "Trust Signal," which tracks the incidence of homeowners who report having negative experiences with solar installers in the previous three months, with each survey covering a sample of approximately 1,000 homeowners. In the four most recent quarterly surveys, conducted with market research platform Dynata, the share of homeowners who reported not having a negative experience with a solar professional has climbed from 20.2% in Q2 2025 to 37.5% in Q2 2026, the most recent survey. Aurora says the Trust Signal is designed as a "lighter" quarterly ...

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