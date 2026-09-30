DORCO Wins 2026 Red Dot Award for Renewed Corporate Identity

Global design recognition highlights DORCO's 70-year heritage and unified visual identity

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DORCO, South Korean razor manufacturer, announced that its renewed corporate identity has received the Red Dot distinction in the Corporate Design & Identity category of the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2026. One of the world's most renowned design competitions, the Red Dot Award evaluates entries through an international jury of design experts. Its Brands & Communication Design competition has been held since 1993.

Undertaken as DORCO marked its 70th anniversary in 2025, the brand renewal established a cohesive identity centered on the company's technological expertise, precision and global ambitions. Founded in 1955, DORCO has more than seven decades of expertise in blade technology and product development and operates in more than 130 countries.

The new brand core, "Leading Edge," captures DORCO's technological excellence and ambition to lead in the global market. Its vision, "Achieving the Top with Leading-Edge Innovation," expresses its commitment to innovation, precision and customer experience. DORCO SLEEK demonstrates how this approach extends to product innovation, combining the company's advances in shaving technology with a refined design. Within two years of its launch, SLEEK has received two major global design awards and entered the Amazon Best Sellers Rank.

Since the rebranding, DORCO has brought its renewed identity to life through marketing campaigns across key markets, including Egypt and the US, helping create a clearer and more consistent brand experience for consumers. These campaigns bring greater consistency to how DORCO communicates its longstanding commitment to precision, quality and reliable shaving performance across markets. DORCO continues to expand its global presence, with its products available through 35 of the world's top 50 retailers.

The Red Dot award marks another milestone in DORCO's efforts to strengthen its global brand presence. The company will continue to pursue innovation and precision across its products and brand experience, delivering greater value and satisfaction to consumers worldwide.

About DORCO

Founded in 1955, DORCO has been a global leader in developing and manufacturing innovative razor products worldwide. We continue to push the boundaries of shaving technology. DORCO's diverse range of razors combines cutting-edge blade innovation with ergonomic designs, delivering the smoothest, most comfortable shave on the market. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, DORCO enriches the shaving experience for millions of customers across 130+ countries.

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