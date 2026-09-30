Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DORCO Wins 2026 Red Dot Award for Renewed Corporate Identity

Global design recognition highlights DORCO's 70-year heritage and unified visual identity

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DORCO, South Korean razor manufacturer, announced that its renewed corporate identity has received the Red Dot distinction in the Corporate Design & Identity category of the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2026. One of the world's most renowned design competitions, the Red Dot Award evaluates entries through an international jury of design experts. Its Brands & Communication Design competition has been held since 1993.

Undertaken as DORCO marked its 70th anniversary in 2025, the brand renewal established a cohesive identity centered on the company's technological expertise, precision and global ambitions. Founded in 1955, DORCO has more than seven decades of expertise in blade technology and product development and operates in more than 130 countries.

The new brand core, "Leading Edge," captures DORCO's technological excellence and ambition to lead in the global market. Its vision, "Achieving the Top with Leading-Edge Innovation," expresses its commitment to innovation, precision and customer experience. DORCO SLEEK demonstrates how this approach extends to product innovation, combining the company's advances in shaving technology with a refined design. Within two years of its launch, SLEEK has received two major global design awards and entered the Amazon Best Sellers Rank.

Since the rebranding, DORCO has brought its renewed identity to life through marketing campaigns across key markets, including Egypt and the US, helping create a clearer and more consistent brand experience for consumers. These campaigns bring greater consistency to how DORCO communicates its longstanding commitment to precision, quality and reliable shaving performance across markets. DORCO continues to expand its global presence, with its products available through 35 of the world's top 50 retailers.

The Red Dot award marks another milestone in DORCO's efforts to strengthen its global brand presence. The company will continue to pursue innovation and precision across its products and brand experience, delivering greater value and satisfaction to consumers worldwide.

About DORCO
Founded in 1955, DORCO has been a global leader in developing and manufacturing innovative razor products worldwide. We continue to push the boundaries of shaving technology. DORCO's diverse range of razors combines cutting-edge blade innovation with ergonomic designs, delivering the smoothest, most comfortable shave on the market. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, DORCO enriches the shaving experience for millions of customers across 130+ countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dorco-wins-2026-red-dot-award-for-renewed-corporate-identity-302891322.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.