10-year extension for FIA WEC agreed between FIA and ACO until 2037

Significantly enhanced FIA branding across the championship

Common ambition to expand partnership and drive commercial growth

Stronger and consistent regulatory oversight; all regulations will be approved by the FIA Endurance Commission and FIA World Motor Sport Council

'Golden Age' for FIA WEC as audience grows more than 8% in 12 months

Deal marks the fourth long-term agreement for FIA World Championships since July 2025

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), the founder and organiser of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, have today announced a major deal for the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC), securing another decade of growth.

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The landmark agreement, which comes during a period of unprecedented growth for the championship, will ensure a common ambition to expand the partnership and drive its commercial success. It will run from the end of 2027, when the current agreement expires, to the end of 2037.

Under the extended partnership agreement, all regulatory processes will be overseen by FIA Working Groups, the FIA Endurance Commission, and will require the final approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council. The homologation process has also been streamlined, with the FIA and ACO overseeing the homologation of all cars competing in the Hypercar class.

The renewed partnership will also deliver significantly increased branding for the FIA. This includes enhanced branding prominently displayed across key areas including parc fermé, the podium and the Safety Cars, as well as across broadcast coverage.

With an expanding fanbase, a wider pool of competitors, and a global calendar of iconic events, the championship is stronger than ever. Since its inception in 2012, it has set the global standard for long-distance circuit racing. Following the introduction of the Hypercar regulations in 2021, interest in the championship from motor sport fans and from the automotive world has surged.

FIA WEC's trackside audience has grown 8% so far in 2026, with millions of fans following the championship globally. The fanbase for the championship is also evolving. This year, 44% of attendees are aged 34 or younger, while 40% are attending an FIA WEC event for the first time. The championship has secured the long-term loyalty of its existing fanbase, while building the next generation of endurance racing fans.

Eight of the world's leading auto-manufacturers currently compete in Hypercar, the top category of FIA WEC. Following the addition of the LMGT3 class in 2024, the championship now counts no fewer than 14 marques in total on the starting grid. Two more giants of the automotive industry Ford and McLaren are set to join the Hypercar ranks in 2027.

For over 100 years, endurance racing has served as a proven testbed for technologies that transfer from track to road. This renewed agreement creates a solid framework for advancing hydrogen powertrains in competition, providing a clear pathway toward more sustainable transport and mobility.

It will also deliver a more unified technical framework that defines top-level endurance racing Hypercars competing both in the FIA WEC and IMSA in North America, which will be introduced from 2030. The new framework will provide greater cost-efficiency for manufacturers to compete in endurance racing championships and events globally, boosting potential participation and increasing the spectacle for motor sport fans.

With interest in FIA WEC at levels never seen before, the championship is positioned for continued growth and success over the coming decade. This new deal offers the solid foundation needed to secure its future, marking a milestone moment in the history of FIA WEC.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: "This is not simply an agreement, it is a vital step forward for racing that will secure the future of the FIA World Endurance Championship for years to come.

"This is a deal built for the future, a deal of the century, one that strengthens the collaboration between the FIA and ACO, a relationship that dates back over 120 years, and sets the championship up for a decade of record growth that will deliver real benefits to fans, drivers, teams and manufacturers.

"It has been an honour to play a part in the collaboration that has helped usher in this golden age of endurance racing. I look forward to continuing our work alongside President Pierre Fillon and his team as we build on this momentum and shape an even stronger future."

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, said: "We are delighted to see the agreement between the FIA and the ACO extended, reinforcing the strong and long-standing relationship that has been at the heart of the FIA World Endurance Championship since its creation in 2012. This partnership has been built on trust, shared ambition, and a common commitment to the development of endurance racing.

"Together, the FIA and the ACO have created a solid foundation for the continued success and international growth of the championship, and we look forward to writing the next chapter of this remarkable collaboration. Finally, I would like to thank FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the great relationship we have built."

Alberto Villarreal, General Manager at the FIA, said: "The FIA World Endurance Championship is stronger and more popular than it has ever been before, with a growing and evolving fanbase, and an impressive roster of top-tier global auto-manufacturers.

"The agreement announced today underlines the investment in the championship from both the FIA and the ACO, and our commitment to continue bringing the sport to new audiences. It is a pivotal moment in the history of FIA WEC, and provides the foundation and stability needed for the championship's ongoing success."

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of the Le Mans Endurance Management, the promoter for the FIA World Endurance Championship, said: "This agreement comes at an exciting time for the FIA World Endurance Championship. The championship is experiencing exceptional momentum, with growing engagement from manufacturers, teams, partners, media, and fans around the world. The extension provides a strong framework to build on this growth, further strengthen the global appeal of the WEC and continue to deliver a world-class championship at the forefront of endurance racing. We are looking forward to an ambitious and exciting future for the FIA WEC."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929607911/en/

Contacts:

Sophia Martin-Pavlou, Director of Corporate Communications, smartin-pavlou@fia.com

Tom Wood, Head of Sport Communications, twood@fia.com