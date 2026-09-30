Cuba has reached 1.42 GW of installed solar capacity across 144 photovoltaic plants and expects the total to exceed 1.5 GW by the end of 2026, according to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Speaking on the radio program Criterio Compartido, broadcast from the Radio Rebelde studios, Díaz-Canel said Cuba has installed 1,418 MW of solar capacity across 144 projects. "We expect to close the year with more than 1,500 MW," he said while discussing the country's energy transition. Díaz-Canel said more than 563 MW of additional generation capacity has been installed at consumer sites in the state and ...

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