The renewal extends the companies' partnership into next decade, supporting premium television services across the UK and Ireland

SES and Sky have extended their long-standing partnership in a new multi-year agreement for direct-to-home (DTH) satellite services across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, running into the next decade.

Under the agreement, Sky will continue to leverage SES's satellite capacity at the 28.2 degrees East orbital position to deliver television services to millions of households across the region. The renewal extends a partnership that dates to 1988 and reinforces satellite's ongoing role in delivering premium television experiences at scale.

"As we give customers more choice in how they access Sky, satellite continues to play an important role in how we deliver our services to customers across the UK and Ireland," said Nick Herm, Group Chief Operating Officer, Sky. "This agreement with SES provides the reliability, reach and service quality we need to continue delivering the viewing experience our satellite customers expect."

"Sky has been a valued partner of SES for nearly four decades, and this agreement marks another important milestone in our relationship while reinforcing our commitment to the UK and Ireland market," said Deepak Mathur, President Media Vertical at SES. "This significant multi-year renewal demonstrates the confidence that leading broadcasters continue to place in satellite. It remains an effective way to deliver premium content at scale, providing the reach, reliability and resilience broadcasters depend on while delivering exceptional viewing experiences to millions of households."

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About Sky

Sky is one of Europe's leading entertainment and connectivity companies, serving millions of customers in the UK, Ireland and Italy. At the heart of everything we do, is a belief that people deserve better. That means we're always finding new ways to make life brighter, smarter and more joyful, through the work we do.

Here in the UK, we offer unmissable TV and smarter ways to watch it. We invest to create award-winning original sports coverage, entertainment and news, across the UK, with the best homegrown talent. We provide world-class connectivity, including broadband, mobile and smart home services, at unbeatable value. Our mindset is rooted in the needs of people in the UK and we're proud to contribute billions to UK GDP, to support thousands of jobs and to drive progress in the creative industries. We broadcast Sky Arts and Sky News, free-to-air, to give everyone access to bold, independent journalism and coverage of the arts.

We believe in making a positive contribution to the communities we live and work in. We're investing in skills for young people, in connectivity for under-served groups and in sustainability. Everyone at Sky is encouraged to volunteer for local good causes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "extends," "will," and "continues."

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as risks related to the highly competitive telecommunications industry and competition from satellite, terrestrial networks, and alternate distribution technologies; changes in technology or the industry that could make our systems obsolete or subject to lower or reduced demand; damage or other failures or degradations in performance that could impair the satellites' commercial performance; and risks relating to regulatory, spectrum and international operations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929536099/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Nancy Welsh

SES Communications

SES.Press@ses.com