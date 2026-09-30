Bittium Oyj: Inside information: Bittium Corporation renews Its business structure to accelerate the implementation of Its strategy

Bittium Corporation

Inside information

Inside information: Bittium Corporation renews Its business structure to accelerate the implementation of Its strategy

Bittium Corporation Stock Exchange Release on 30 September 2026 at 8:00 a.m. (CEST+1)

Bittium has decided to renew its business structure to accelerate the implementation of its strategy and merge the Defence & Security and Engineering Services business segments. The new structure will further strengthen the company's strong growth in the defence market and enable it to capture long-term growth opportunities. By combining the business segments Bittium will create an integrated entity in which the expertise of the product business and the R&D and lifecycle services businesses complement each other. Under the new operating model, the company can focus more clearly both on winning new customers and growing the product business, and on increasing the long-term customer value built around its products through software and lifecycle services.

At the same time, the company is strengthening its ability to serve customers throughout the entire lifecycle of products and systems and directing its Engineering Services business more strongly towards the needs of the defence industry. The businesses also share strong expertise in embedded artificial intelligence and the development of secure solutions for demanding operating environments.

The new Defence & Security business segment will be divided into two mutually supporting areas: Tactical Communications, which provides tactical networking and communication solutions for defence forces, and Intelligent Connectivity, which provides secure communication solutions as well as R&D and lifecycle services. Together, these areas form an end-to-end service chain that accelerates the delivery of new innovations and services to customers and supports their ability to respond to the rapidly changing operating environment and defence needs.

Tactical Communications provides defence forces with combat-proven, modular communication and connectivity solutions that connect tactical communications users, such as soldiers, vehicles, various sensors and unmanned systems, into a single secure and resilient network, enabling a reliable and interoperable system to support defence forces' command and control. This creates a shared, real-time situational picture that supports faster decision-making, coordinated operations, and operational advantage, including in demanding and contested environments. The performance and features of software-defined solutions can be developed and expanded throughout their lifecycle in response to the evolving threat environment, for example by using embedded artificial intelligence to create situational awareness and support decision-making and autonomous system functions. This helps customers keep protection up to date, deploy new operational capabilities, and strengthen their technological sovereignty.

Intelligent Connectivity provides secure communication solutions and R&D and lifecycle services for authorities, the defence sector and OEMs. By combining software and artificial intelligence expertise with deep R&D expertise in embedded wireless devices, critical products and systems can be made more secure, intelligent and reliable throughout their lifecycle. New software-, data- and service-based capabilities can be built into the existing product and system fleet to develop product performance and features in line with changing needs and increase their long-term value. This enables the creation of long-term customer relationships and continuous lifecycle business instead of individual R&D projects, while accelerating the commercialisation of embedded artificial intelligence solutions and international growth. Intelligent Connectivity provides R&D and lifecycle services both for products in Bittium's own Defence & Security segment and for customers' products.

The changes will take effect on 1 January 2027, alongside as the profit and loss responsibility of the Defence & Security business segment will be transferred to the company's CEO, Petri Toljamo. Tommi Kangas, currently Senior Vice President, Defence & Security business segment, will lead the Tactical Communications area. Hanna Hulkko, currently Senior Vice President, Engineering Services business segment, will lead the Intelligent Connectivity area. Both Kangas and Hulkko will continue as members of the Group Management Team and report to CEO Petri Toljamo.

This change in business structure does not concern Medical business segment, which will continue as an independent segment, focusing on developing its Cardiac and Sleep businesses for international markets.

Business structure change will change the structure of the company's financial reporting. As of 1 January 2027, Bittium will start reporting two business segments: Defence & Security and Medical. Engineering Services business segment, reported previously as a third independent business segment, will be discontinued.



Oulu, 30 September 2026

Bittium Corporation

CEO

Petri Toljamo



Further information:

Petri Toljamo

CEO

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (Group Communications)

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

Bittium

Bittium specialises in the development of reliable and secure communications and connectivity solutions using the latest technologies and its deep expertise in radio technology accumulated over 40 years. Bittium provides its customers with innovative products and services, solutions based on its product platforms, R&D services, and high-quality information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measurement in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit was EUR 19.4 million. Bittium Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com