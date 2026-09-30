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WKN: 899827 | ISIN: FI0009005870 | Ticker-Symbol: K34
Tradegate
30.09.26 | 12:31
31,220 Euro
-0,32 % -0,100
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONECRANES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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KONECRANES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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31,14031,18013:19
31,14031,18013:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
91 Leser
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Konecranes Oyj: Change in the Konecranes Leadership Team: Business Area President Tomas Myntti to retire

KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026 at 9:00 AM EEST

Change in the Konecranes Leadership Team: Business Area President Tomas Myntti to retire

Konecranes announces a change in its leadership team. Tomas Myntti, President, Business Area Port Solutions, will retire from Konecranes at the end of March 2027. The search for his successor will start immediately.

"After 18 rewarding years with Konecranes, and a fulfilling career overall, I feel the time is right to focus on other important aspects of life, especially my loved ones and personal interests. I am proud of what we have achieved together at Konecranes, from strengthening commercial excellence and customer focus to driving strategic development and major transformation initiatives across the business. Konecranes Port Solutions is in a strong position, with a clear strategy, strong momentum and, most importantly, a highly capable team. I am confident the business is well positioned to capture the next wave of growth and continue delivering success for customers around the world", Tomas Myntti says.

"On behalf of everyone at Konecranes, I would like to thank Tomas for his outstanding contribution over a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades and multiple businesses across the company. He has played an important role in driving growth, strengthening customer focus and developing our organisation, while leaving a lasting impact on the people and teams he has worked with", says Konecranes President & CEO Marko Tulokas, and continues:

"I would also like to thank Tomas personally as a valued colleague. I have worked closely with him throughout my career, and we have navigated through some of the most exciting and pivotal moments of Konecranes. While we would naturally have liked to keep him with us a little longer, I fully understand and respect his decision to dedicate more time to family and other interests. He leaves behind a strong legacy, an even stronger team and a Port Solutions business that is well positioned for continued success".

KONECRANES PLC
Ruusa Vallin
Interim Head of Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION
Ruusa Vallin
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

In a rapidly changing world, our customers need reliable partners to keep their businesses moving. Konecranes has helped ports and industries move what matters for more than a century. Our long industry expertise, global reach and close customer relationships set us apart. We combine insights from our broad installed base, technology and services to turn knowledge into better performance and customer value. In 2025, Konecranes sales totaled EUR 4.2 billion. The company employs around 16,500 employees. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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