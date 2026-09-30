Acenta Group AB: Acenta Group enters three-year commercial partnership with Nordic Padel

Acenta Group AB ("Acenta Group" or the "Company") has, through its subsidiary Acenta AB, entered into a three-year cooperation agreement with Nordic Padel Rødtvet AS ("Nordic Padel"). The agreement covers Bullpadel products, court sponsorship, Acenta Padel Tour tournaments and joint marketing and customer activities at Nordic Padel's centres in Norway.

Nordic Padel operates multiple padel centres in Norway and will, through the partnership, work closely with Acenta Group on product sales, tournaments, marketing and other commercial activities.

The agreement runs from 1 October 2026 until 30 September 2029 and establishes a long-term commercial partnership between Acenta Group and Nordic Padel.

Under the agreement, Nordic Padel will stock Bullpadel Premium Pro balls and offer a range of Bullpadel equipment - rackets, shoes, bags, accessories and selected apparel, purchased through Acenta Group. The agreement sets out commercial volume targets for balls and equipment. These are non-binding targets based on the parties' current expectations and may vary with actual sales, stock levels, seasonality and market development.

Based on these targets, the parties see potential for annual product purchases of approximately NOK 500,000-600,000 across Nordic Padel's centres, with a shared ambition to increase the commercial cooperation during the agreement period.

The cooperation also includes the Acenta Padel Tour, Acenta Group's own tournament series. The parties aim to hold at least one Acenta Padel Tour tournament per year at Nordic Padel, with an ambition to hold two. Date, format and commercial terms are agreed separately for each tournament.

Acenta Group will also sponsor a court at Nordic Padel Rødtvet, which will carry Bullpadel branding and serve as the fixed branding platform for Bullpadel and Acenta Group at the centre. As part of the sponsorship, Acenta Group receives court time for customer and partner events, Acenta Padel Tour activities and product launches. The partnership further provides for joint marketing initiatives and an annual joint review of the cooperation.

"We are very pleased to have entered into this agreement with Nordic Padel. They are an important player in the Norwegian padel market, and we see significant potential to further develop the partnership over the next three years. Through our exclusive distribution agreement with Bullpadel, we can offer Nordic Padel access to a strong and well-established brand, while working together to create more activity and value for the padel community. Our ambition is to build a long-term partnership and contribute to the continued growth of padel in Norway," says Marius Eckmann, Head of Sales at Acenta Group.

"We are very positive about the agreement with Acenta Group and look forward to getting started. It gives us a great opportunity to further develop the offering at our centres, while also giving us access to a strong and well-established brand through Bullpadel. We look forward to building a long-term partnership with Acenta Group and working together to create more activity and great experiences for both existing and new padel players," says Harald Kohmann, Managing Director of Nordic Padel.

For further information, please contact:

Håkan Tollefsen, CEO

E-mail: ir@acenta.group

Phone: +47 99050011

About Acenta Group AB - www.acenta.group

Acenta Group is building the global sport-tech platform for padel, connecting businesses, players, clubs and fans through world-class courts, premium products, tournaments and digital community engagement. We are more than a padel company, we are a growing international ecosystem designed to make the sport more accessible, more connected and more engaging everywhere.