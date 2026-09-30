Partnership Strengthens In-Country Data Residency, Control, and Processing Aligned with Italian and European Union Regulatory Frameworks

Bitdefender, a European-based company and a global cybersecurity leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Aruba S.p.A., one of Italy's leading IT, cloud and data center providers, to host its flagship cybersecurity platform on Aruba's cloud infrastructure. The partnership delivers sovereign cybersecurity, ensuring customer and configuration data, security events, and telemetry are never accessible, transferred, or processed outside the European Union (EU).

As part of the partnership, Aruba will resell Bitdefender's entire portfolio of business security products and services covering threat prevention, protection, detection, and response.

Central to the partnership is Bitdefender GravityZone, the company's unified security, risk analytics, and compliance platform, hosted on Aruba's cloud environment. Aruba provides the underlying infrastructure while Bitdefender retains full operational control of the platform, ensuring all customer data remains encrypted and under Bitdefender's exclusive management.

GravityZone provides advanced endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and cloud-native security, delivering end-to-end coverage across the entire attack chain with deep contextual detections that extend seamlessly to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

"Aruba's cloud infrastructure is built to meet the highest Italian cybersecurity standards, and we are pleased to partner with Bitdefender to bring sovereign, European security to organizations across the region," said Fabio Ciolino, business director at Aruba Cloud and CEO of Dynamo. "Through this partnership, Aruba will distribute Bitdefender's portfolio of threat prevention, protection, detection and response solutions, combining the technologies and expertise of two trusted European leaders to give businesses greater confidence in their security posture and the integrity of their data."

The partnership is designed for EU organizations of all sizes and in all industries that must meet strict data residency or sovereignty requirements. It is particularly well-suited for the public sector, financial services, healthcare, education, critical infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing, where GDPR, NIS2, and DORA compliance is a core business requirement.

"Not all sovereignty claims are equal. Many vendors rely on EU data center presence alone while leaving control, jurisdiction, and supply chain outside European hands," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Our partnership with Aruba gives regulated industries the confidence to adopt leading-edge cybersecurity while retaining complete control over how their data is stored, processed, and secured within Italy. Customers gain the protection they need, full transparency into where their data resides, and a clearer path to compliance."

This announcement builds on Bitdefender's broader commitment to European data sovereignty, following strategic partnerships with OVHcloud in France and secunet in Germany.

For more information about the Bitdefender and Aruba partnership, visit https://www.cloud.it/soluzioni/cybersecurity/.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

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Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com