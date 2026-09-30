United Kingdom nuclear site operator Sellafield Ltd has selected an Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) joint venture as preferred supplier for an asset care and asset creation program valued at up to $2.78 billion (£2.1 billion).

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Image courtesy of Sellafield Ltd.

Under the Projects and Asset Care Execution (PACE) framework contract, Amentum and its supply chain partners will support Sellafield Ltd's spent fuel management and retrievals mission by providing full lifecycle capabilities including engineering and design, procurement, installation and plant modification, project management and controls, commissioning, dismantling, removal and ongoing asset care.

"Sellafield Ltd has selected us and our trusted suppliers because of our record of excellent delivery performance, collaborative behaviors and constant innovation and improvement, driven by application of technologies such as digital visualization and advanced robotics," said John Heller, Chief Executive Officer of Amentum. "PACE provides a significant, long-term growth opportunity for Amentum at Sellafield, building on our existing capability and relationships while also enabling us to deliver a broader, integrated full lifecycle scope on higher value projects across engineering and asset care."

"Our mission is to create a clean, safe and secure environment for future generations. To do this we must ensure our assets remain safe, reliable and fit for the future," said Matthew Johns, Chief Engineer, Sellafield Ltd. "The PACE agreement is an important step to strengthen our asset care capability. It will provide the expertise we need to maintain a high standard of safe and efficient delivery."

Formal award of the framework agreement will follow when final contractual arrangements are concluded.

Lot 1 of PACE will be delivered by OneAxIoM, a joint venture between Amentum and Mitie Plc, supported by key supply chain partners Assystem and Mott MacDonald. The initial contract duration is nine years, with an optional six-year extension.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success.Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have approximately 50,000 employees in more than 70 countries across all 7 continents.

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About Amentum in the UK

With more than 6,000 people in the UK, Amentum is the delivery partner for project and construction management services at Hinkley Point C; sole program and project management delivery partner at Sizewell C; and supports the UK's existing nuclear power stations under a Lifetime Enterprise Agreement with EDF. It is a major supplier of engineering design, safety case and project management at Sellafield and other UK nuclear decommissioning sites and operates the country's largest private sector complex of nuclear laboratories and engineering test facilities in Warrington.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates by reference statements by Amentum Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "endeavor," "seek," "predict," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated work and revenue under the awarded contract, and the Company's objectives, expectations and intentions, applicable legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, among others: the occurrence of an accident or safety incident; the ability of the Company to control costs, meet performance requirements or contractual schedules; and other factors set forth under Item 1A, Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2024, which can be found at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations portion of our website at www.amentum.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Steve Brauner

stephen.brauner@amentum.com

Investor Contact:

Joseph DeNardi

IR@amentum.com