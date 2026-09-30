Lacuna Ads Brings Supply, Demand and Intelligence Together to Catalyze Programmatic Growth

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global advertising technology company Lacuna today introduced Lacuna Ads, its integrated programmatic advertising ecosystem. At its core is Lacuna's exclusive owned-and-operated (O&O) inventory from its flagship utility app and a broader portfolio of utility and gaming products, which together have recorded more than 2.4 billion installs. Building on this foundation, Lacuna Ads aims to serve as a catalyst for programmatic growth by improving coordination, increasing transaction efficiency, and helping partners unlock more value from every impression.

As programmatic advertising continues to scale and mature, better coordination across the ecosystem can create new opportunities for growth. While fragmented data and capabilities, duplicated technology infrastructure, and inefficient matching can limit that potential, Lacuna Ads takes a more integrated approach to addressing these gaps.

That approach reflects Lacuna's hands-on experience across programmatic advertising. Beginning with publisher operations, Lacuna expanded into ad exchange infrastructure and subsequently developed DSP capabilities, gaining practical insight into the priorities of publishers, advertisers, DSPs, supply-side platforms (SSPs), and platform teams.

That experience now underpins three complementary offerings. Lacuna Axis serves as the ad exchange and transaction foundation, connecting programmatic buyers and sellers at global scale. Lacuna Engine extends the company's capabilities to the demand side through real-time bidding and media-buying optimization, while Lacuna Agent delivers proven exchange capabilities through a self-service SaaS platform for platform teams seeking to build and operate their own programmatic infrastructure. Across this ecosystem, Lacuna Ads applies data intelligence to traffic routing, inventory matching, bidding decisions, and dynamic yield optimization.

Michael Wang, CEO of Lacuna, commented: "Our capabilities have developed progressively as we addressed real challenges in publisher monetization, global marketplace connectivity, and demand-side performance. Productizing these capabilities allows us to bring what we've proven in our own operations to the broader ecosystem. That is how we define our role as a catalyst: connecting participants and capabilities so they can work together more effectively."

This positioning is supported by Lacuna's global operating scale. The company processes more than 200 billion daily requests and 180 million daily impressions worldwide. Its supply foundation combines exclusive O&O inventory with direct publisher relationships, giving buyers access to a broad range of differentiated media opportunities.

"Supply partners need effective access to relevant and diversified demand, while buyers need reliable media opportunities with clearer paths to quality inventory," said Tammy Tan, Chief Business Officer of Lacuna. "Our team brings extensive experience across the advertising industry and a practical understanding of the priorities on both sides. By combining O&O and direct supply, diversified global demand, and real-time optimization, we can help partners improve matching efficiency and create more value from each impression."

As programmatic advertising evolves, Lacuna Ads plans to extend its capabilities to more ecosystem participants, strengthen coordination between the supply and demand sides of the ecosystem, and help partners identify new growth opportunities through more efficient, data-driven decision-making.

About Lacuna Ads

Developed by Lacuna, a global advertising technology company founded in 2022, Lacuna Ads is an integrated programmatic advertising ecosystem that delivers an end-to-end suite of solutions comprising an ad exchange, an intelligent demand-side optimization platform, and a full-stack self-service SaaS platform. Powered by O&O traffic and proprietary data models refined over time, Lacuna Ads embeds data intelligence and AI optimization throughout the ecosystem, establishing a distinct edge across key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

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