Payhawk makes Stockholm its Nordic hub in European expansion

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payhawk, AI-native spend management platform that saves finance teams time and money, today opened its Stockholm office as headquarters of a new Nordic region covering Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland. The launch comes weeks after the company passed $100 million in annual recurring revenue. In Q4 this year, Payhawk will introduce SEK accounts, SEK cards and Swedish IBANs, alongside industry-leading exchange rates and low-cost cross-border payments.

Nearly 7,000 businesses use Payhawk across 33+ countries, with over €5 billion moving through the platform each year. Payhawk already serves customers in all five Nordic markets, from Nordic-headquartered companies to the local entities of international groups.

Sweden is the natural market for what Payhawk has built. Nordic finance leaders rate their AI maturity higher than their peers elsewhere in Europe, according to Payhawk's recent research, yet four in ten still rely on manual work to process and manage spend.

That manual work is where finance teams lose time. It spans the full spend cycle, from requesting and approving purchases to collecting, matching and coding invoices and receipts. Payhawk manages that entire cycle on one platform, across cards, expenses, bills, travel and procurement.



Its AI Office of the CFO puts agents inside the finance function to do the work: a Financial Controller Agent that helps close the books, a Procurement Agent that runs the process from request to purchase order, a Travel Agent that plans, books and pays for trips within policy, and a Payments Agent that resolves questions about failed payments and reimbursements. The suite also includes a new Implementation Agent, which acts as a financial consultant to configure the system, as well as prebuilt Playbooks that complete end-to-end finance workflows inside Claude or ChatGPT. Every agent operates within existing approvals, policies and audit trails, strengthening control while reducing manual effort.

In Sweden, all of this runs on local payment infrastructure. Swedish companies can hold SEK balances, issue SEK cards and pay Swedish suppliers in SEK with no FX in the middle. They can also top up accounts and pay bills through Swedish IBANs and receive supplier invoices over Peppol directly into accounts payable. Native integrations cover SAP, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Visma Net.

Around 100 companies across the Nordics already run their finances this way. Among them is the Swedish entity of the manufacturing group CERATIZIT. Sofie Svensson, Finance Manager, comments: "The SAP integration alone delivers significant time savings every month. The bigger advantage is managing spend for multiple group companies in a single platform, with workflows that route approvals seamlessly."

"Nordic finance teams lead Europe in AI ambition, but they need tools that can turn that ambition into results," said Hristo Borisov, CEO and co-founder of Payhawk. "We're not entering the market as a foreign platform with a Swedish price list. We are investing significantly in the capabilities Swedish businesses need: support for the krona, local payment rails, a Stockholm-based team, and AI agents that handle the busywork within the controls finance teams already trust."

Payhawk's Nordic region is led from Founders House in central Stockholm, its eleventh location worldwide. Payhawk serves Swedish customers under its EU EMI licence.

About Payhawk



Payhawk is an AI-native spend management platform that orchestrates global money across Bills, Cards, Expenses, Travel, and Procurement for maximum control, automation and savings. It provides a global money account on top of your ERP combined with agents enforcing rules, policies, and budgets on every payment while giving employees an effortless spending experience. Headquartered in London with offices across Europe and the US, Payhawk serves mid-market and enterprise companies in 33+ countries.



Media Contact

Georgi Ivanov

Senior Communications Manager

georgi.ivanov@payhawk.com