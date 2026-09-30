Payhawk expands in Poland to support growing businesses with AI-native spend management

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payhawk, the AI-native spend management platform helping finance teams save time and money, today opened its Warsaw office and established Poland as a standalone commercial region with a dedicated team. The expansion follows nearly 30% growth in demand from Polish businesses using Payhawk over the past year, achieved without a local sales presence.

Digitised, but not automated

The expansion comes as Poland becomes the first large EU economy since Italy to mandate B2B e-invoicing. KSeF has digitised the invoice, but much of the work surrounding it - from approving a purchase to matching and coding invoices and closing the books - remains manual.

Recent Payhawk research among 1,520 finance and business leaders across Europe and the US highlights this gap. While 57% say at least one spend process is highly optimised, only 7% say all of them are. Just 30% describe their accounting as fully automated, and 21% use automated invoice matching. Businesses have invested in tools for individual tasks, but few have connected them across the full spend cycle.

Payhawk connects the full spend cycle, from purchase request to booked invoice, bringing cards, expenses, invoices, travel and procurement into one platform. Nearly 7,000 businesses across more than 33 countries use Payhawk to manage over €5 billion in annual spend. Earlier this year, the company surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

Its AI Office of the CFO builds on that foundation with agents that execute finance tasks within existing approvals, policies and audit trails. These include a Financial Controller Agent that helps close the books, a Procurement Agent that runs the process from request to purchase order, a Travel Agent that books and pays for trips within policy, and a Payments Agent that resolves questions about failed payments and reimbursements. The suite also includes a new Implementation Agent, which acts as a financial consultant to configure the system, as well as prebuilt Playbooks that complete end-to-end finance workflows inside Claude or ChatGPT.

"Polish companies chose Payhawk before we had anyone on the ground. That told us where to go next," said Hristo Borisov, CEO and co-founder of Payhawk. "KSeF has put Polish finance teams ahead of most of Europe on digital invoicing. The next opportunity is to automate the work around each invoice, from purchasing and approvals through to accounting. We're building a team in Warsaw to help more businesses take that step and to support the customers already growing with us."



Built for finance teams in Poland

Payhawk receives KSeF e-invoices directly into accounts payable, matches them to the right expense, purchase order or project, and codes them for the accounting system. Native integrations with NetSuite, Dynamics 365, Sage Intacct and Xero, alongside custom export templates for Polish accounting software, connect these workflows to customers' existing systems.

Polish customers can also hold PLN balances, issue PLN cards with controls applied before money is spent, use local Polish IBANs for top-ups and payments, and exchange currencies at leading exchange rates. The platform is available in Polish, and Payhawk serves customers in the country under its EU electronic money institution licence.



"Payhawk gives us immediate visibility into who is spending and on what, without employees having to request an advance for every purchase," said Marlena Stich, Team Leader Accounting Poland at Hemmersbach. "Payhawk makes it easy to match invoices received through KSeF to the right expenses."

To mark its expansion, Payhawk is serving as Main Partner of Endeavor Poland's 4th Anniversary in Warsaw on 30 September, where it is hosting a closed CFO Circle for finance leaders. The company is recruiting its founding go-to-market team in Warsaw.

About Payhawk



Payhawk is an AI-native spend management platform that orchestrates global money across Bills, Cards, Expenses, Travel, and Procurement for maximum control, automation and savings. It provides a global money account on top of your ERP combined with agents enforcing rules, policies, and budgets on every payment while giving employees an effortless spending experience. Headquartered in London with offices across Europe and the US, Payhawk serves mid-market and enterprise companies in 33+ countries.

Media Contact

Georgi Ivanov

Senior Communications Manager

georgi.ivanov@payhawk.com