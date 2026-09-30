Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK: A Century of Integration, Loyalty and Service

London's first purpose-built mosque marks a hundred years of service

London, UK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LONDON - The Fazl Mosque in Southfields, the first purpose-built mosque in London, marks its centenary on Saturday 3 October. The mosque, that has space for around 150 worshippers, stands on a quiet suburban residential street in southwest London, however for more than a hundred years it has been considerably more than a building for prayer.

His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Fifth Caliph and Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, said:

"For one hundred years, the Fazl Mosque has stood as a place of worship, peace and service to humanity. Its history reflects the principle that true faith requires us to serve our neighbours, show loyalty to the country in which we live, and make peace with all people, regardless of their faith or background. As we mark this centenary, I pray that the mosque may continue to be a beacon of peace and a means of bringing people together for generations to come."

From its opening in 1926 the mosque served London's growing Muslim population and became a venue for interfaith dialogue and public debate. It has received faith leaders, presidents, secretaries of state, and royalty from the outset.

In 1984 it became the global headquarters of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community when the Fourth Caliph, Hazrat Mirza Tahir Ahmad, left Pakistan in the face of persecution and settled in Southfields. It was from this building that he founded the humanitarian charity Humanity First during the Bosnian war, and launched Muslim Television Ahmadiyya International, the first global Muslim television channel. The Fifth Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was elected here in 2003.

The mosque has remained a vibrant hub for the wider community and it hosted events for the Silver, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees of Queen Elizabeth II and the Coronation of King Charles III. It has also hosted charity walks and blood drives, organised campaigns providing food for the homeless and needy people in London, and in 2021 also served as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Some 600 people attended the opening in 1926, with diplomats representing numerous countries, alongside UK Members of Parliament. Muhammad Ali Jinnah came to the mosque before the founding of Pakistan. Sir Muhammad Zafrulla Khan, Pakistan's first Foreign Minister and later President of the United Nations General Assembly, Professor Abdus Salam, the first Muslim to win a Nobel Prize in science, were regular worshippers here. It was also visited by HRH Prince Faisal and HRH Prince Saud, both of whom later became Kings of Saudi Arabia. HRH Prince Edward has also visited in recent years.

Rafiq Hayat, National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK said,

"This mosque has been a place of worship, a headquarters, a refuge, a global broadcasting centre and a vaccination centre.



"It has received princes and prime ministers, and has helped countless people in need. Most importantly it has been a centre of building social harmony by promoting integration, education and to service to humanity, all values central to the Islamic faith."

The mosque was granted listed status by Historic England in 2018, and in March 2026 Wandsworth Borough Council awarded it a green heritage plaque.

The centenary is being marked under the theme Fazl Mosque: Beacon of Peace - A Century of Integration, Loyalty and Service, and the launch of a year-long national programme of serving 10,000 meals for the homeless and needy, and of its members giving 10,000 volunteer hours for people in need across Britain.

A special centenary advertising campaign on 100 London buses in October with more buses to follow across the UK will mark this occasion to promote awareness of this unique and historic mosque and its message and mission of peace.

For interviews, high-resolution images, or further information, please contact:

Mahmood Rafiq

Head of External Relations

Department of External Affairs

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK

Mahmood.Rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org

Mahmoodrafiq2@gmail.com (personal)

Mobile: +44 (0) 7971060962

Attachments

London's first purpose-built mosque

The Fazl Mosque today, a hundred years on

Mahmood Rafiq Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK 07971060962 mahmood.rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org