Linkage Global Inc: Linkage Global Announces Termination of Non-Binding Letter of Intent with Capital Finance Limited

Tokyo, JAPAN and New York, NY, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) ("Linkage Global" or the "Company"), a technology-driven enterprise focused on AI-enabled wellness infrastructure, today announced that the non-binding term sheet dated September 12, 2026 between the Company and Capital Finance Limited ("Capital Finance"), as amended by an addendum dated September 14, 2026 (collectively, the "LOI"), relating to a proposed strategic equity investment of up to US$20 million, was terminated effective September 28, 2026.

On September 28, 2026, the Company delivered, and Capital Finance acknowledged and agreed to, a written termination notice terminating the LOI with immediate effect. The parties will not proceed with the proposed transaction. No definitive securities purchase agreement was entered into, and no securities were issued or funds received in connection with the proposed transaction.

Except for provisions that expressly survive termination, the LOI ceased to have further force or effect on September 28, 2026. The termination does not affect any rights or remedies accrued before that date, and the confidentiality obligations under the LOI will remain in effect for three years following termination.

Linkage Global remains focused on its core business operations and will continue to evaluate strategic and financing opportunities that it believes may advance the interests of the Company and its shareholders.

About Linkage Global Inc.

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) is a technology-driven enterprise pioneering global AI-enabled wellness infrastructure. Through its proprietary Human Resonance OS, the Company integrates self-developed neural acoustic algorithms, a portfolio of original wellness audio copyrights, and next-generation smart wearables to deliver data-driven, proactive wellness solutions to B2B and B2C markets worldwide. Founded on March 24, 2022, Linkage Global is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit: https://linkagecc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and business development initiatives. There can be no assurance that any strategic initiative, partnership, offering launch, or other business plan described herein will be successfully executed or completed. This press release does not constitute guidance and should not be relied upon as indicative of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Linkage Global Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@linkagecc.com

