Bitdeer Technologies Group: Bitdeer AI Further Expands AI Cloud Services with Off-take Commitments of more than 70% of Its 21.7MW A201 Malaysia Data Center

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer AI, part of Bitdeer Technologies Group (Nasdaq: BTDR) ("Bitdeer AI"), an AI neocloud service provider and preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner, today announced that it has secured off-take commitments of more than 70% for its approximately 21.7MW capacity at its A201 data center facility in Johor Bahru, Malaysia for AI Cloud business ahead of energization in Q1 2027.

Bitdeer AI has contracted more than $1.7 billion in expected revenue at this site spanning the next 5 years. The Company has now built a total expected revenue backlog of approximately $2.9 billion.

The A201 facility is a liquid-cooled facility purpose-built for rack-scale NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 deployments, with a portion of its rack space designed to support NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin platform. Bitdeer AI has procured more than 100 racks of NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems ahead of energization at market price from an unaffiliated third-party supplier, ensuring seamless post-energization deployment and rapid time-to-market. This procurement is subject to customary representations, warranties, covenants, indemnities and termination rights.

Bitdeer AI is targeting up to 350MW of AI Cloud data center capacity to be delivered by the first quarter of 2028. Bitdeer AI develops data center capacity consistent with contracted demand and expects to fund that development primarily through customer prepayments, operating cash flow, and financing secured against contracted cash flows. A201 represents 21.7MW of the 350MW target and together with the recently announced A202 facility, the Johor Bahru campus will represent 86.8MW of AI Cloud data center capacity. The Johor Bahru build-out advances Bitdeer AI's strategy of developing high-density AI infrastructure in markets with strong power availability and proximity to fast-growing enterprise AI demand.

Demand for uncontracted capacity at Bitdeer AI's other AI Cloud sites remains strong. Bitdeer AI's active pipeline for AI cloud capacity exceeds $10 billion. Contract value per megawatt varies with service mix, contract duration and site. Bitdeer AI expects the pipeline for AI Cloud capacity to continue to increase.

"Designing A201 to support both current-generation GB300 and next-generation Vera Rubin deployments allows us to serve customers across multiple platform generations from a single site, while maintaining the capital discipline that underpins our AI Cloud strategy," said Michael G. Potter, Chief Financial Officer of Bitdeer.

About Bitdeer AI

Bitdeer AI, part of Bitdeer Technologies Group (Nasdaq: BTDR), a AI neocloud service provider, delivers GPU cloud and full-stack AI solutions designed to simplify and scale intelligent computing and build AI computational infrastructure to support the AI revolution. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer AI is a preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner offering GPU Cloud, Model Studio, and AI Agent Builder services, supported by the Bitdeer Technologies Group's global data center network across the U.S., Norway, Bhutan, Canada, and Malaysia, with a target of up to 350MW of AI-ready data center capacity to be delivered by the first quarter of 2028. The company enables organizations across industries to advance impactful AI initiatives and drive meaningful goals globally. For more information, please visit https://www.bitdeer.ai.

To learn more, visit https://ir.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer AI on X @Bitdeer_AI and LinkedIn @Bitdeer AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "targets," "continue," "become," "develop," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the up-to-350MW AI-ready data center capacity target for delivery by the first quarter of 2028 and the expectation of funding that build-out primarily through customer prepayments, operating cash flow and financing secured against contracted cash flows; Bitdeer AI's stated policy of developing data center capacity consistent with contracted demand; Bitdeer AI's strategy of developing high-density AI infrastructure in markets with strong power availability and proximity to enterprise AI demand; the 21.7MW A201 facility; the off-take commitments covering more than 70% of A201's approximately 21.7MW of capacity and the expected five-year term of those commitments; expected timing of energization of the A201 facility in the first quarter of 2027; total expected contract revenue of more than $1.7 billion at this site and the total expected revenue backlog of approximately $2.9 billion; the procurement of more than 100 racks of NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems and their expected deployment following energization; the expectation that the Johor Bahru campus will represent 86.8MW of AI Cloud data center capacity; the strength of demand for uncontracted capacity at Bitdeer AI's other AI Cloud sites; the more-than-$10 billion pipeline; the expectation that the pipeline will continue to increase; and the A201 facility as a liquid-cooled facility purpose-built for rack-scale NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 deployments, with a portion of its rack space designed to support NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin platform.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: equipment delivery schedules, site readiness and power availability, financing arrangements and cost of capital, customer performance, contract terms, as well as the other risks and uncertainties described under "Item 3. Key Information, D. Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, and in the Company's subsequent filings and reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including on Form 6-K, which are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contacts

Investor Relations

Tesh Dahya, Head of Investor Relations -- tesh.dahya@bitdeer.com

Media

Elev8 New Media -- Jessica Starman, MBA -- bitdeer@elev8newmedia.com