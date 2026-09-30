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WKN: 940769 | ISIN: CA9323971023 | Ticker-Symbol: WC7
Tradegate
28.09.26 | 19:47
0,064 Euro
+0,31 % +0,000
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1-Jahres-Chart
WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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WALLBRIDGE MINING COMPANY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0620,07713:21
0,0620,07707:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 00:24 Uhr
47 Leser
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Wallbridge Mining Company Limited: Wallbridge Mining Announces Voting Results from Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB: WLBMF) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") held its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 29, 2026.

A total of 971,639,709 shares or 53.070% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated August 18, 2026 ("MIC") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Voting on the following matters, as described in the MIC, were as follows:

Approval of the Name Change Resolution

Votes ForVotes Against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
958,692,42298.667%
12,947,2871.333%

Approval of the Share Consolidation Resolution

Votes ForVotes Against
NumberPercentNumberPercent
955,202,01098.308%
16,437,6981.692%

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company's flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.

For further information please visit the Company's website at https://wallbridgemining.com/ or contact:

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited Brian Penny, CPA, CMA
Chief Executive Officer
Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com M: +1 416 716 8346

Tania Barreto, CPIR Director, Investor Relations
Email: tbarreto@wallbridgemining.com M: +1 289 819 3012


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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