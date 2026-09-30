Wallbridge Mining Company Limited: Wallbridge Mining Announces Voting Results from Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB: WLBMF) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") held its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 29, 2026.

A total of 971,639,709 shares or 53.070% of the outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated August 18, 2026 ("MIC") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Voting on the following matters, as described in the MIC, were as follows:

Approval of the Name Change Resolution

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 958,692,422 98.667%

12,947,287 1.333%



Approval of the Share Consolidation Resolution

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 955,202,010 98.308%

16,437,698 1.692%



About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company's flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.

For further information please visit the Company's website at https://wallbridgemining.com/ or contact:

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited Brian Penny, CPA, CMA

Chief Executive Officer

Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com M: +1 416 716 8346

Tania Barreto, CPIR Director, Investor Relations

Email: tbarreto@wallbridgemining.com M: +1 289 819 3012