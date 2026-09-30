Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.: Arasan to demonstrate the industry's first MIPI SWI3S IP at the MIPI Member meet in Taipei

Arasan Chip Systems, announces that it will demonstrate the industries firstMIPI SWI3S Manager IP and Peripheral IP on Oct 21, 2026 in Taipei

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems a leading provider of Semiconductor IP Cores for Mobile and Automobile SoC's announced it will demonstrate its SWI3S Manager and Peripheral IP in Taipei on Oct 21, 2026. Arasan provides a Total SWI3S IP Solution including the SWI3S PHY which will be available on multiple foundry nodes 22nm and below. Arasan is currently engaged with early adopters with its SWI3S Controller and PHY IP. Arasan will offer a free upgrade to existing and future licensees to the MIPI SWI3S v1.1 specification when the standard is officially released.

Arasan offers the broadest range of IP for the MIPI Standards and the SWI3S IP follows its Soundwire and Slimbus IP for audio applications.

"We are proud to demonstrate the industry's first SWI3S IP at the MIPI Member Meet in Taipei," said Ron Mabry, VP of Sales at Arasan. "The SWI3S IP is gaining rapid adoption in the industry and we hope to accelerate this further with our silicon proven standards compliant IP."

Arasan Total SWI3S IP which includes the Manager IP, Peripheral IP, the SWI3S PHY and software stack are available to license immediately. More information on Arasan's SWI3S IP can be found at: https://www.arasan.com/products/mipi/soundwire/

To license Arasan's Total SWI3S IP including its SWI3S Controller IP, SWI3S PHY IP and SWI3S software stack, please contact bonnie.noufer@arasan.com

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software.Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC's. For more information, please visit arasan.com

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