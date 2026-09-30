Accelevation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelevation Holdings Corp. ("Accelevation") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, including 10,000,000 shares offered by Accelevation and 20,000,000 shares offered by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Olympus Partners. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 30, 2026 under the ticker symbol "ACCV." The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Accelevation intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to purchase newly issued units in Accelevation Holdings LLC. In turn, Accelevation Holdings LLC intends to apply the balance of the net proceeds it receives from Accelevation to repay indebtedness, pay expenses incurred in connection with the offering and certain organizational transactions and for general corporate purposes. Accelevation will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock by the selling stockholders.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and BofA Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers. Houlihan Lokey, Baird, William Blair, Piper Sandler and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as additional bookrunners.

The initial public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the initial public offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Accelevation

Accelevation is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of customized structural, electrical and mechanical systems for mission-critical infrastructure. Its vertically integrated model combines U.S.-based manufacturing and nationwide field service capabilities to move customers faster from design through deployment with innovative, factory-built solutions engineered for speed, scalability and certainty. Accelevation solves complex needs at scale while investing in its communities, growing the skilled trades and creating opportunities for people to build lasting careers and share in the value they create. Accelevation's principal executive offices are located at 9555 N. Springboro Pike, Suite 400, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342, and its telephone number is (937) 258-0616.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $12 billion mainly on behalf of pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including industrial and business services, food services, healthcare services, financial services, consumer and manufacturing.

For further information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Larry De Maria

ir@accelevation.com

+1 (937) 560-1133

Media Contact:

Chandler Martin

media@accelevation.com

+1 (937) 802-2931