Black Canyon Limited: Black Canyon Delivers Exceptional Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for High-Grade Wandanya Manganese and Iron Deposit

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Canyon Limited (ASX: BCA) is pleased to report a landmark maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Wandanya Deposit in Western Australia. The release defines a shallow, high-confidence global resource comprising 23.6Mt @ 25.8% Mn (12% cut-off) and 12.5Mt @ 54.9% Fe (50% cut-off). Over 90% of the manganese resource and 100% of the iron resource are in Measured and Indicated categories.

Exceptional Quality, Grade, and DSO Potential

Wandanya demonstrates exceptional scale and grade quality when benchmarked against Australian manganese peers. The deposit compares favourably to historical tier-one developments and features outcropping, shallow mineralisation over a 3.4km strike length.

Wandanya delivers significant Direct Ship Ore (DSO) potential across both commodities:

Manganese DSO Potential: 3.7Mt @ 38.9% Mn (35% cut-off).

3.7Mt @ 38.9% Mn (35% cut-off). Iron DSO Potential: 5.5Mt @ 57.9% Fe (55% cut-off, 100% Measured).

Pilot-scale metallurgical testwork using simple dense media separation upgraded manganese feeds up to 41% Mn with 80% recoveries. Iron drop tower tests also generated a premium 74% lump product grading 59.7% Fe.

Scoping Study and Sector Context

Australia currently features only two operating manganese mines, Woodie Woodie and Groote Eylandt, making new high-grade domestic discoveries highly valuable. A Scoping Study evaluating preliminary economics, dual-commodity development, and DSO opportunities is underway, with completion scheduled for December 2026 (Q4 CY2026).

Proven Track Record and Regional Manganese Bank

This major greenfield discovery builds on Black Canyon's strong exploration track record since listing. Wandanya adds higher-grade optionality to BCA's existing regional manganese bank across the Balfour Manganese Field (BMF), which holds a Global MRE of 315Mt @ 10.5% Mn.

For full details, view the complete ASX announcement here: ASX Release - Wandanya Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate-23.6Mt @ 25.8% Mn