PMET Resources Inc.: Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- September 30, 2026 - Sydney, Australia

PMET Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "PMET") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) announces the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), in Montréal, Québec, Canada and by live audio webcast (the "Meeting").

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated July 31, 2026 (the "Circular") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. All six director nominees were elected.

A total of 88,537,028 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 47.615% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the August 10, 2026 record date.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, Appendix 1 sets out the results of each resolution, the proxies received and the total votes cast, including the detailed voting results for each director nominated in the Circular.

A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting has also been filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About PMET Resources Inc.

PMET Resources Inc. is a pegmatite critical mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and proximal to regional hydro-power infrastructure.

In late 2025, the Company announced a positive lithium-only Feasibility Study on the CV5 Pegmatite for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property and declared a maiden Mineral Reserve of 84.3 Mt at 1.26% Li 2 O (Probable)1. The study outlines the potential for a competitive and globally significant high-grade lithium project targeting up to ~800 ktpa spodumene concentrate using a simple Dense Media Separation ("DMS") only process flowsheet. Further, the results highlight Shaakichiuwaanaan as a potential North American critical mineral powerhouse with significant opportunity for tantalum and caesium in addition to lithium.

________________________________ 1 See Feasibility Study news release dated October 20, 2025. Probable Mineral Reserve cut-off grade is 0.40% Li 2 O (open-pit) and 0.70% Li 2 O (underground). Underground development and open-pit marginal tonnage containing material above 0.37% Li 2 O are also included in the statement. Effective Date of September 11, 2025.

The Project hosts a Consolidated Mineral Resource2 totalling 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li 2 O and 166 ppm Ta 2 O 5 (Indicated) and 33.4 Mt at 1.33% Li 2 O and 155 ppm Ta 2 O 5 (Inferred), and ranks as a top ten lithium pegmatite globally in size. Additionally, the Project hosts the world's largest pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource at the Rigel and Vega zones with 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs 2 O (Indicated), and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs 2 O (Inferred).

______________________________ 2 Consolidated MRE (CV5 + CV13 pegmatites) is reported at an Li 2 O cut-off grade of 0.40% (open-pit), 0.60% (underground CV5), and 0.70% (underground CV13). A grade constraint of 0.50% Cs 2 O was used to model the Rigel and Vega caesium zones, contained entirely within CV13. The Effective Date is June 20, 2025. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

This news release has been approved by

"KEN BRINSDEN"

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

QUALIFIED/COMPETENT PERSON

The technical and scientific information in this news release that relates to the Mineral Resource Estimate, exploration, and metallurgical results for the Company's properties is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the related technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is an Executive and Vice President of Exploration for PMET Resources Inc. and holds common shares, Restricted Share Units (RSUs), Performance Share Units (PSUs), and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this news release that relates to the Mineral Reserve Estimate and Feasibility Study is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Frédéric Mercier-Langevin, Ing. M.Sc., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec. Mr. Mercier-Langevin has reviewed and approved the related technical information in this news release.

Mr. Mercier-Langevin is the Chief Operating and Development Officer for PMET Resources Inc. and holds common shares, RSUs, PSUs, and options in the Company.

APPENDIX 1 - Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolution Result Votes cast at the Meeting Instructions given to validly appointed proxies For Against Withheld /

Abstain For Against Withheld /

Abstain Discretion 1a. Election of Director - Kenneth Brinsden Pass 78,252,62891.999 % N/A 6,805,3588.001 % 78,252,62891.999 % N/A 6,805,3588.001 % 78,252,62891.999 % 1b. Election of Director - Pierre Boivin Pass 70,265,05882.608 % N/A 14,792,92817.392 % 70,265,05882.608 % N/A 14,792,92817.392 % 70,265,05882.608 % 1c. Election of Director - Aline Côté Pass 78,306,05592.062 % N/A 6,751,9317.938 % 78,306,05592.062 % N/A 6,751,9317.938 % 78,306,05592.062 % 1d. Election of Director - Mélissa Desrochers Pass 76,108,95789.479 % N/A 8,949,02910.521 % 76,108,95789.479 % N/A 8,949,02910.521 % 76,108,95789.479 % 1e. Election of Director - Brian Jennings Pass 78,318,43292.077 % N/A 6,739,5547.923 % 78,318,43292.077 % N/A 6,739,5547.923 % 78,318,43292.077 % 1f. Election of Director - D. Blair Way Pass 77,323,68090.907 % N/A 7,734,3069.093 % 77,323,68090.907 % N/A 7,734,3069.093 % 77,323,68090.907 % 2. Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and authorization for directors to fix its remuneration Pass 82,050,36692.674 % N/A 6,486,6627.326 % 82,050,36692.674 % N/A 6,486,6627.326 % 82,050,36692.674 % 3. Approval of unallocated awards under the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and issuance of securities under ASX Listing Rule 7.2 exception 13(b) Pass 73,203,71086.928 % 10,731,86812.744 % 275,9160.328 % 73,203,71086.928 % 10,731,86812.744 % 275,9160.328 % 73,203,71086.928 % 4A. Ratification of issuance of 420,958 shares to Azimut Exploration Inc. on November 28, 2025 for the Pikwa Property Pass 78,493,81792.283 % 6,552,0197.703 % 12,1500.014 % 78,493,81792.283 % 6,552,0197.703 % 12,1500.014 % 78,493,81792.283 % 4B. Ratification of issuance of 420,958 shares to SOQUEM Inc. on November 28, 2025 for the Pikwa Property Pass 78,293,83792.048 % 6,551,5197.702 % 212,6300.250 % 78,293,83792.048 % 6,551,5197.702 % 212,6300.250 % 78,293,83792.048 %

Majority-of-minority vote - Resolution 3: For 66,015,884 (85.709%); Against 10,731,868 (13.933%); Withheld 275,916 (0.358%). Insiders reported: 7,187,826. Result: Pass.

APPENDIX 1 - Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolution Result Votes cast at the Meeting Instructions given to validly appointed proxies For Against Withheld /

Abstain For Against Withheld /

Abstain Discretion 5. Ratification of issuance of 89,125 shares to Volkswagen Finance Luxemburg S.A. on December 18, 2025 Pass 78,474,76092.260 % 6,571,4067.726 % 11,8200.014 % 78,474,76092.260 % 6,571,4067.726 % 11,8200.014 % 78,474,76092.260 % 6. Ratification of issuance of 6,992,255 charity flow-through shares to PearTree, as agent for investors, on February 19, 2026 Pass 78,150,87591.880 % 6,681,2917.855 % 225,8200.265 % 78,150,87591.880 % 6,681,2917.855 % 225,8200.265 % 78,150,87591.880 % 7. Ratification of issuance of 11,484,099 shares under the Hard Placement on February 19, 2026 Pass 78,444,47992.225 % 6,587,0877.744 % 26,4200.031 % 78,444,47992.225 % 6,587,0877.744 % 26,4200.031 % 78,444,47992.225 % 8. Ratification of issuance of 1,365,631 shares under the Over-Allotment Option on February 19, 2026 Pass 78,404,22892.177 % 6,620,2207.783 % 33,5830.039 % 78,404,22892.177 % 6,620,2207.783 % 33,5830.039 % 78,404,22892.177 % 9. Ratification of issuance of 2,095,745 shares to Volkswagen Finance Luxemburg S.A. on May 21, 2026 Pass 78,469,87592.255 % 6,575,1547.730 % 12,9570.015 % 78,469,87592.255 % 6,575,1547.730 % 12,9570.015 % 78,469,87592.255 % 10. Approval to issue up to $500,000 worth of RSUs and $500,000 worth of PSUs to Kenneth Brinsden for FY2027 Pass 66,911,37480.744 % 15,894,74419.181 % 62,4400.075 % 66,911,37480.744 % 15,894,74419.181 % 62,4400.075 % 66,911,37480.744 % 11. Approval to issue up to $150,000 worth of DSUs to Pierre Boivin for FY2027 Pass 71,458,35484.856 % 12,453,98514.789 % 299,1550.355 % 71,458,35484.856 % 12,453,98514.789 % 299,1550.355 % 71,458,35484.856 % 12. Approval to issue FY2027 DSUs to Aline Côté, Mélissa Desrochers, Brian Jennings and Blair Way (up to $100,000 each), and DSUs in lieu of all or part of their annual cash compensation Pass 76,500,04290.843 % 7,414,4678.805 % 296,9850.353 % 76,500,04290.843 % 7,414,4678.805 % 296,9850.353 % 76,500,04290.843 %

Majority-of-minority votes (as reported by the scrutineer):

Resolution 5: For 60,732,390 (90.220%); Against 6,571,406 (9.762%); Withheld 11,820 (0.018%). Insiders reported: 17,742,370. Result: Pass.

Resolution 9: For 60,727,505 (90.213%); Against 6,575,154 (9.768%); Withheld 12,957 (0.019%). Insiders reported: 17,742,370. Result: Pass.

Resolution 10: For 66,529,329 (80.655%); Against 15,894,744 (19.270%); Withheld 62,440 (0.076%). Insiders reported: 382,045. Result: Pass.

Resolution 12: For 76,500,042 (90.843%); Against 7,414,467 (8.805%); Withheld 296,985 (0.353%). Insiders reported: 3,543,915. Result: Pass.

SOURCE PMET Resources Inc.