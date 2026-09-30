AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. to Acquire FF Robotics Business for Standalone Listing; Faraday Future Unveils New Execution Plans for "Built In USA" Acceleration Program and Initiates Conditional Approval Application, Will Roll Out New Robot Product in Q1 2027

FF held Its FF EAI "Built in USA" Upstream & Downstream Business Partner Conference Part two Upstream Partner Session & Industry Ecosystem Co-Creation Session at its headquarters and the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) in Pittsburgh, PA, featuring insights from ten partners from around the world, including MetaSense Technology USA, ENCOS, and NexCOBOT, who shared their perspectives on the EAI robotics industry and FF's "Built in USA" initiative.

FF announces further execution plans for phase two of the "Built in USA" acceleration program, accelerating the rollout of the Next Futurist and Next Aegis series, initiating the conditional approval application process, and advancing supply chain, compliance certification, and manufacturing capacity development, with the robot factory targeted to begin operations by year-end and the first new EAI robot product targeted to roll off the production line in Q1 2027.

EAI Robotics "Made in USA" Industry Alliance officially opens for membership, bringing together technology, manufacturing, supply chain, commercialization, research, government and capital partners.

FFAI has signed a term sheet with Nasdaq-listed AIxC (NASDAQ: FFR). Under the proposed transaction, FFAI would bring 100% of FF's robotics company into AIxC. The proposed valuation is approximately $200 million, and FFAI would receive AIxC shares in exchange. On September 30th, AIxC will change its name to FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc., and its ticker will change to FFR.

Under the non-binding term sheet, the proposed per-share price would be the lower of $2.246 or the five-day average closing price prior to signing. At $2.246, FFR's pre-closing equity value would be approximately $55 million on a fully diluted basis, shown for illustrative purposes only. If the per-share price is below $2.246, FFR would declare a one-time special stock dividend to holders of record prior to closing, payable only upon closing and subject to tax analysis.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or the "Company"), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, today announced a series of major strategic developments during Part Two of its FF EAI "Built in USA" Upstream & Downstream Business Partner Conference, Upstream Partner Session & Industry Ecosystem Co-Creation Session.

The announcements include the proposed strategic acquisition of FF's EAI robotics business by Nasdaq-listed AIxC (NASDAQ: FFR), whose controlling stockholder is FFAI, FFAI's planned strategic upgrade, execution plans for Phase Two of FF's "Built in USA" Acceleration Program, and the official opening of the EAI Robotics "Made in USA" Industry Alliance. The conference is being held in conjunction with IROS 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where FF is participating from September 28-30. Together, these initiatives are designed to accelerate FF's transition from individual intelligent products toward a broader Physical AI ecosystem spanning robotics, AI, real-world data, industry applications, U.S. manufacturing and shared intelligent mobility.

Proposed AIxC Acquisition Could Establish a Dedicated Public Platform for FF's EAI Robotics Business

On September 28, AIxC announced that it had signed a non-binding term sheet with FFAI for a proposed all-stock acquisition of FFAI's robotics business at a proposed valuation of approximately $200 million. Both the FFAI and AIxC special committees have approved the term sheet. Under the proposed transaction, AIxC would acquire the FF EAI robotics business from FFAI in exchange for AIxC stock. The transaction remains subject to due diligence, definitive transaction documents, applicable approvals and other conditions. The term sheet filed with the SEC expressly states that it is non-binding except for specified provisions and contemplates an internal restructuring through which the robotics-related assets, intellectual property, data, contracts, employees and liabilities would be contributed into the entity to be acquired by AIxC.

AIxC will be renamed FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc., and its Nasdaq ticker will change from AIXC to FFR, effective September 30, 2026. Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, AIxC plans to discontinue its crypto strategy and transition into a pure-play robotics ecosystem company centered on FF's "Four-Core Full-Stack AI" model. FF believes the transaction could give its robotics business a dedicated public-market platform, greater operational and financing independence and a clearer mechanism through which investors can evaluate the business on its own operating fundamentals and long-term potential.

FFAI expects to remain the single largest and controlling stockholder of FFR following completion of the transaction, allowing FFAI to continue participating in the potential future value of the robotics business.

Rationale behind the $200 million valuation of FF EAI Robotics

FFAI and FFR believe that the approximately $200 million proposed valuation reflects the established product, delivery, and commercialization foundation of the FFAI Robotics business, as well as the significant value and long-term growth potential of its "Four-Core Full-Stack AI" ecosystem. In less than one year, the business has launched 24 products across three robot forms, five product series and 11 models, all of which have received FCC certification and achieved commercial deliveries of humanoid and biomimetic robotic products. As of the end of August, cumulative shipments reached 552 units. In the unaudited second quarter of 2026, the business recorded an average gross margin of approximately 30.9% on its "Four-Core Full-Stack AI" robotics products, with cumulative revenue of approximately $1.52 million. The EAI Robotics business targets positive quarterly operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2028 and aims to maintain a Top 3 comprehensive ranking among EAI robotics ecosystem companies over the next five years.

Total revenue from the "Four-Core Full-Stack AI" ecosystem is expected to reach approximately $7.1 million in 2026 and approximately $45.17 million in 2027, with projected cumulative revenue of approximately $1.98 billion over five years. Cumulative EAI Device sales are targeted to exceed 130,000 units over the five-year period.

EAI Robotics Targets First New EAI Device from U.S. Production in Q1 2027

The EAI Robotics is now advancing Phase Two of its "Built in USA" Acceleration Program, building on the three-phase roadmap introduced at Part One of the Company's business partner conference on August 26. The program is intended to turn FF's EAI technologies and ecosystem capabilities into longer-term U.S. capabilities in R&D, supply-chain integration, compliance, certification, manufacturing, testing, delivery and services. FF is advancing the development of its Next Futurist and Next Aegis product series while working to build U.S.-based supply-chain and manufacturing capabilities.

The Company has also taken steps to address applicable U.S. regulatory and compliance requirements. On September 2, FF announced an agreement under which AIBOT would provide advisory services concerning applicable FCC, Information and Communications Technology and Services ("ICTS") and National Defense Authorization Act ("NDAA") requirements, along with U.S. localization. FF also announced its participation in the FCC's public-comment process.

The Company intends to evaluate localization opportunities for key EAI Device components, including batteries, motion-control boards, computing boards and robot structures, while progressively expanding U.S.-based assembly, sourcing and manufacturing.

FF is targeting first quarter of 2027 for its first new EAI Device to roll off a U.S. production line, a target the Company publicly announced earlier this month as part of its continuing "Built in USA" strategy. The Company intends to leverage existing manufacturing, supply-chain management, testing, validation and quality-control resources while adapting flexible production lines for final assembly and end-of-line testing of humanoid and quadruped robots.

Over the longer term, FF plans to establish flexible production capabilities capable of supporting multiple EAI Device models on shared manufacturing lines. For FF, "Built in USA" is intended to be more than final assembly. The Company's long-term objective is to progressively increase U.S. participation across product development, core components, supply chain, compliance, production, testing and delivery while working toward applicable federal sourcing and procurement requirements.

FF EAI Robotics "Made in USA" Industry Alliance Officially Opens for Membership

As part of the conference, FF is also officially opening its EAI Robotics "Made in USA" Industry Alliance to new members. FF originally introduced the Global Industry Alliance initiative during Part One of its "Built in USA, Benefit the World" event on August 26, alongside the three-phase roadmap for its EAI robotics acceleration program. The alliance is centered around three ideas:

Global Innovation. U.S. Platform. Ecosystem Synergy.

FF intends to bring together partners from around the world across robotics, AI, semiconductors, core components, manufacturing, supply chains, research, real-world applications and capital, using the United States as an important platform for innovation, R&D, advanced manufacturing and commercialization.

The alliance is being opened to four broad partner groups:

Technology and product partners, spanning EAI Devices, components, EAI Brain technologies, developer tools, Industry Productivity Solutions and data;

spanning EAI Devices, components, EAI Brain technologies, developer tools, Industry Productivity Solutions and data; Manufacturing and supply-chain partners , including factories, manufacturing equipment and processes, testing, quality, certification and component suppliers;

, including factories, manufacturing equipment and processes, testing, quality, certification and component suppliers; Commercialization and application partners, including industry customers, system integrators, channel partners, operators, asset owners and rental-service providers; and

including industry customers, system integrators, channel partners, operators, asset owners and rental-service providers; and Government, research, capital, and long-term strategic partners.

FF plans to work with developers through its EAI Brain and Developer Platform, with suppliers through joint validation and progressive U.S. localization, and with industry partners by identifying real-world tasks around which deployable Industry Productivity Solutions can be developed. Ten global partners were invited to participate in Part Two of the conference and shared their perspectives on the EAI robotics industry and FF's "Built in USA" initiative.

About FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc.

FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) (to be renamed from AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. and AIXC, effective September 30, 2026) is a U.S.-based Embodied AI (EAI) robotics company that is in the process of acquiring the FF EAI Robotics business. Upon completion of the acquisition, the Company will focus on the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, and deployment of intelligent robotic technologies, products, and industry solutions.

The Company is committed to building a "Four-Core Full-Stack" AI ecosystem covering the full lifecycle of robotics, consisting of EAI Brain & Developer Platform, EAI Devices, Industry Productivity Solutions, and EAI Data Factory. Guided by the technology and product philosophy of "One Brain, Multi-forms, Multi-capabilities," the Company aims to empower humanoid, biomimetic, and other robotic form factors through a unified EAI Brain, while continuously expanding their multi-task and multi-scenario capabilities. The ecosystem is designed to support the full robotics lifecycle, including R&D, deployment, data collection and training, operations, and commercial applications.

The FF EAI Robotics business has already achieved commercial deliveries of humanoid and biomimetic robotic products. Through its multi-form-factor robotic products, EAI technology platform, closed-loop data capabilities, and industry solutions, the business continues to advance the scaled adoption of robotics across real-world applications. The Company also operates RoboShare, a robot-sharing and services platform designed to connect robotic assets, service capabilities, customer demand, and ecosystem partners, further strengthening its robotics commercialization and service ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.ff.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication, including any presentation, press release, investor materials or other document of which it forms a part (this "Communication"), contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws, regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry. All statements, whether written or oral, other than statements of historical fact, including any financial projections and any statements regarding future events, our strategy, our transition to robotics operations, our plans for RoboShare, our digital asset disposition plans, the proposed acquisition of the FF EAI Robotics business, the projections referenced in this communication, our name and ticker change, any related financing, and the anticipated benefits and timing of the foregoing, our objectives, expectations, or anticipated actions or results, are forward-looking statements. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions; the absence of these words does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this Communication and are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently uncertain. AIxCrypto can give no assurance that such forward-looking statements or financial projections will prove to be correct.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, including, but not limited to:

The proposed transaction. The term sheet is non-binding and may not result in definitive agreements; the proposed transaction may not be approved by our special committee of independent directors, our stockholders or applicable regulators, and may not be completed on the terms described or at all; the conditions to closing and the parties' ability to satisfy them; the timing of the transaction and the costs of pursuing it; the issuance of a substantial number of shares as consideration and the resulting dilution; the proposed special stock dividend and our ability to declare and pay it; the fact that the counterparty is our controlling stockholder and the conflicts of interest inherent in the transaction; our dependence on the counterparty for transition, supply and support following any closing; the scope and enforceability of the proposed non-competition and governance arrangements; the consequences of the transaction under Nasdaq listing rules, including the possibility that we must satisfy initial listing requirements in connection with a change of control or change in the nature of our business; our ability to integrate and operate the acquired business; and the risk that the acquired business performs differently than anticipated.

Projections. The projections referenced in this communication were prepared by FFAI management for the FF EAI Robotics business on a standalone basis and do not reflect our existing business, transaction-related expenses or the combined company. We have not independently verified them or adopted them as guidance. They were not prepared with a view toward public disclosure or toward compliance with the published guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Commission or the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants regarding prospective financial information, and no independent registered public accounting firm has examined, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to them, and none expresses an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to them. The projections reflect estimates and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to change, including through due diligence and the review of our special committee and its financial advisor. Actual results are likely to differ, and may differ materially.

Liquidity, capital and going concern. Our limited cash and liquidity position and our history of operating losses and negative operating cash flow; substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern, as described in our periodic reports; our need to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all, and the substantial dilution to existing stockholders that additional financing may cause,including any financing completed in connection with the proposed transaction, which may not be completed or may be on less favorable terms than anticipated; our ability to fund operations pending and following the disposition of our digital asset positions; and our ability to satisfy the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Stock Market, including stockholders' equity, minimum bid price and other applicable standards.

Our strategic transition and the disposition of digital assets. Risks associated with a fundamental shift in our business strategy and the redeployment of resources from a digital asset treasury strategy to robotics operations; our ability to execute the disposition of our digital asset positions in an orderly manner and on acceptable terms; the risk that amounts realized on disposition are materially less than carrying value as a result of price volatility, market depth, execution timing, custody or transfer constraints, or other limitations; tax, accounting and regulatory consequences of the dispositions; the continued volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with digital assets and cryptocurrencies during the wind-down period; the concentration of a substantial portion of our assets in a single equity investment, including an investment in a related party, and the illiquidity, valuation uncertainty, holding-period and transfer restrictions associated with that investment; and risks arising from our relationships and agreements with related parties and significant stockholders.

Our robotics operations business. Our limited operating history in robotics operations and commercialization and the absence of a meaningful revenue history; the early stage of RoboShare and the risk that customer demand, repeat demand, pricing, utilization or unit economics do not develop as anticipated; our dependence on a small number of customers, on a single initial geographic market, and on individual events or engagements, and the risk that the loss of, or a change in the terms of, any such relationship has a disproportionate effect; our dependence on third-party robot owners, operators, suppliers, original equipment manufacturers and local partners, and on their willingness to make robots available on our platform; risks relating to the availability, cost, quality, maintenance, transport, insurance and technological obsolescence of robots and related equipment, and to supply chains, tariffs and trade measures affecting them; and our ability to expand into additional markets and to attract and retain participants on both sides of our marketplace.

Operations, safety and liability. Risks of property damage, personal injury or death arising from the operation of humanoid robots, quadrupeds and other autonomous or semi-autonomous machines in proximity to performers, employees, guests and the public, including at live events and in uncontrolled environments; product liability, premises liability, negligence and related claims and the adequacy, scope, availability and cost of our insurance coverage and of contractual indemnities from customers, owners and suppliers; the allocation of responsibility among us, robot owners, venues, event producers and customers; permitting, licensing, occupational safety and event-specific regulatory requirements; and the reputational consequences of any safety incident.

Technology, data and intellectual property. Systems, network, telecommunications or service disruptions, failures, defects or cyber-attacks; the performance, reliability and autonomy limitations of robotic systems and of the software, models and networks that support them; our collection, use, storage, transmission and protection of personal information, including images and any biometric or biometric-adjacent data captured in the course of robot deployments, and evolving privacy, biometric and artificial intelligence laws and regulations across the jurisdictions in which we operate or intend to operate; our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property rights and to defend against third-party claims of infringement or misappropriation; and our reliance on third-party technology, platforms and licenses.

Legal, regulatory and general. The regulated industries and jurisdictions in which we operate; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations, including those applicable to digital assets, robotics, autonomous systems, consumer protection, advertising and endorsements; the risk that our marketplace arrangements, or the manner in which they are described, are characterized differently than we intend by regulators or courts; the failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and enforcement actions, and their costs and outcomes; business, economic, market and capital-market conditions; competition in our industry; changes in market demand for, and the pricing of, our products and services; our ability to define, design and release new products and services in a timely manner that meet customer needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including key management; our ability to manage our growth and our transition; and our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

This list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our subsequent filings, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Investors are urged to review the liquidity, capital resources and going concern disclosures contained in those reports.

The forward-looking statements in this Communication speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, neither AIxCrypto nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or financial projection set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This Communication is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, and does not constitute investment, tax or legal advice or any investment recommendation, and does not take into account the investment objectives or financial situation of any person. AIxCrypto reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in whole or in part, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to notify any recipient thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This caution is made under, and these forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by, the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE AIxCrypto Holdings Inc.