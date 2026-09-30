AbbVie Highlights Positive Results from the Phase 2 APEX Part B Study of Zumilokibart in Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis, as a Late Breaker at EADV 2026

Phase 2 data in adults with atopic dermatitis showed that all three zumilokibart dose regimens met the primary endpoint, with significantly greater improvements in Eczema Area and Severity Index -75 (EASI-75) response rates versus placebo at Week 16 1

The mid-dose regimen was selected for Phase 3 development, supporting further evaluation of the efficacy, safety and dosing profile of zumilokibart 1

Zumilokibart is a half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13, in development for patients with atopic dermatitis 1

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the primary results from the ongoing Phase 2 APEX Part B Dose-Regimen-Finding Study, evaluating zumilokibart, in adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) will be presented as a late-breaker presentation at the 2026 Annual European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Vienna, Sept. 30 - Oct. 3.

APEX Part B is an ongoing randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 dose-finding study in adults with moderate-to-severe AD. For this analysis, 346 participants were randomized 1:1:1:1 and received a low-, mid-, high-dose zumilokibart regimen or placebo during the 16-week induction period. The primary endpoint was the proportion of participants achieving at least a 75% improvement from baseline in EASI (EASI-75) at Week 16. The mid-dose regimen was identical to the induction regimen evaluated in APEX Part A. 1,2

At 16 weeks, all doses of zumilokibart demonstrated statistically significant improvements compared to placebo in skin lesions based on EASI 90/100 and itch based on I-NRS4:

The mid- and high-dose regimens showed significantly greater improvement than placebo across key secondary endpoints, including near-complete or complete skin clearance based on EASI 90/100 and itch improvement based on I-NRS4.

The mid-dose regimen achieved greater percent reductions versus placebo in skin severity (EASI) at Week 1 and in itch (I-NRS) at Week 2.

The most common treatment-emergent adverse events through Week 16 (=5% in any treatment group) were nasopharyngitis, headache, noninfective conjunctivitis, upper respiratory tract infection, atopic dermatitis, and urinary tract infection.

"Despite significant advances in atopic dermatitis, there remains an unmet need for therapies that provide meaningful disease control with greater convenience for patients," said Kori Wallace, M.D., vice president, global head of immunology clinical development, AbbVie. "These results support the potential of zumilokibart to rapidly improve both skin and itch. Advancing the mid-dose regimen into Phase 3 and evaluating extended dosing intervals marks an important step in exploring a differentiated option for people living with AD."

"Atopic dermatitis is a chronic disease, and the frequency of administration can be an important consideration when selecting a long-term therapy," said Melinda Gooderham, M.D., FRCPC, SKiN Centre for Dermatology and Queen's University, Ontario, Canada. "At Week 16, zumilokibart demonstrated improvements in skin clearance and itch. These findings support the further evaluation of zumilokibart as a long-term treatment for atopic dermatitis."

Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) is a validated score that measures the severity of atopic dermatitis, ranging from 0 or clear skin to 72, indicating severe disease. EASI-75 at Week 16 is defined as achieving at least 75% improvement in lesion extent and severity from baseline on the EASI. Itch Numeric Rating Scale (I-NRS) is a patient reported outcome, rating itch on a 0 (no itch) to 10 (worst itch) scale.

Additional information about the program can be found on clinicaltrials.gov under the identifier NCT07003425.

EADV Presentation Details:

Abstract Title Date/Time Session Efficacy and Safety of Zumilokibart (APG777), a Half-Life-Extended Anti-IL-13 Antibody, in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Primary Results From the Phase 2 APEX Part B Dose-Regimen-Finding Study Wednesday, September 30, 2026; 4:15 p.m. CEST Late breaker, Hall A

About Zumilokibart

Zumilokibart is a novel, high-affinity humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-13 (IL-13) preventing the formation of the IL-13Ra1-IL4Ra heterodimer being investigated in AD. Zumilokibart is engineered for extended half-life, with clinical data demonstrating a half-life of approximately 77 days in humans. Zumilokibart is an investigational agent and is not approved by regulatory authorities. Safety and efficacy have not been established.

About AbbVie in Immunology

AbbVie is relentless in our pursuit to redefine the standard of care for patients living with immune-mediated conditions, with the goal of helping them live a life free from the limitations of their disease. For more than 20 years, AbbVie has led and helped shape the field of immunology through groundbreaking science and trusted medicines. Building on deep expertise across gastroenterology, rheumatology and dermatology, and other areas of high unmet need, we continue to invest in a broad and differentiated pipeline - spanning innovative modalities, novel mechanisms of action and next-generation approaches designed to conquer the complex biology underlying immune-mediated disease.

Today, more than 1 million patients worldwide are treated with AbbVie's immunology medicines, approved in more than 175 countries across 20+ immune-mediated diseases that impact adult and pediatric populations. As we work to strengthen our legacy and drive the next wave of innovation, we remain focused on delivering meaningful progress for patients and expanding access to our medicines. For more information, please visit www.abbvie.com/immunology.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

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References:

AbbVie. Data on file ABVRRTI84XXX A Long-term Safety and Efficacy Study Evaluating APG777 in Atopic Dermatitis. ClinicalTrials.gov. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07003425. Accessed September 24, 2026

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SOURCE AbbVie