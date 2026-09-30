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Dow Jones News
30.09.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
30-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

30/09/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                     Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 

             Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2031; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
                          in denominations of GBP10,000 each)              debt-like    XS3518601XXX   --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 

                                            Debt and 
                          Arrow Bitcoin GBP Hedged ETC Securities; fully paid      debt-like    XS3438605XXX   --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 

             Preference Share Linked Notes due 30/09/2032; fully paid;   Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral  debt-like    XS3464395XXX   --  
             multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)             securities 

             Preference Share Linked Notes due 30/09/2032; fully paid;   Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral  debt-like    XS3461113XXX   --  
             multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)             securities 

Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 

             6.125% Notes due 30/09/2036; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of AUD500,000 each)              debt-like    XS3518479XXX   --  
                                            securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 444821 
EQS News ID:  2407328 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2407328&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.