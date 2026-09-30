Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 30-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 30/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2031; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP10,000 each) debt-like XS3518601XXX -- securities Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC Debt and Arrow Bitcoin GBP Hedged ETC Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3438605XXX -- securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 30/09/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3464395XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 30/09/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3461113XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 6.125% Notes due 30/09/2036; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of AUD500,000 each) debt-like XS3518479XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 444821 EQS News ID: 2407328 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 30, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)