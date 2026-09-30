DJ Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc (EAHG) Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.3567 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31315 CODE: EAHG ISIN: LU2368674XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2368674XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAHG LEI Code: 213800MNGINQA3GWTZ79 Sequence No.: 444838 EQS News ID: 2407530 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)