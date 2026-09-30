DJ Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc (FEDF) Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Fed Funds Rate UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 126.9793 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1022446 CODE: FEDF ISIN: LU1233598XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LEI Code: 54930031I8LHEECGCJ38 Sequence No.: 444841 EQS News ID: 2407536 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)