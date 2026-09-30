DJ Amundi European Strategic Autonomy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi European Strategic Autonomy UCITS ETF Acc (SOVE) Amundi European Strategic Autonomy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi European Strategic Autonomy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.8048 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4687954 CODE: SOVE ISIN: LU3180074XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3180074XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SOVE LEI Code: 21380081MHIJXATEHU13 Sequence No.: 444876 EQS News ID: 2407606 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)