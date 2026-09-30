DJ Amundi MSCI All Country World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI All Country World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (ACWU) Amundi MSCI All Country World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI All Country World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 494.882 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 296689 CODE: ACWU ISIN: LU1829220XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LEI Code: 549300IFD6SZ8PJNPU62 Sequence No.: 444897 EQS News ID: 2407648 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)