DJ Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc (EPRA) Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 68.115 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5216849 CODE: EPRA ISIN: LU1437018XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LEI Code: 222100QO3TG8Z3F0JO91 Sequence No.: 444905 EQS News ID: 2407664 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)